UNSW collects construction accolades

The University of New South Wales (UNSW) has been honoured for its investment in world-class research and teaching facilities at the Master Builder’s Association (MBA) of NSW awards.

The university received multiple Excellence in Construction awards for projects including the new Science and Engineering Building, the refurbished Electrical Engineering Building and the refurbished Biological Sciences North Building.

The Science and Engineering Building (SEB)

The brand new building providing state-of-the-art teaching and research facilities won an award in the Construction category for Tertiary Buildings $100m and over.

A three-year project, it brought together the Schools of Chemical Engineering, Chemistry, Arts and Media, Learning Environments and the Mark Wainwright Analytical Centre under one roof.

The 25,000sqm space, designed by Grimshaw Architects and delivered by Multiplex, contains wet chemistry laboratories as well as offices and non-laboratory teaching spaces. It incorporates the Esme Timbery Creative Practice Lab with its Io Myers and Studio One theatres.

The Electrical Engineering Building (EEB)

A complete refurbishment of a 50-year-old five and six storey building in the heart of the Kensington campus won an award in the Construction category for Tertiary Buildings of $75m - $100m.

The EEB houses the School of Electrical Engineering and Telecommunications, Learning Environments and the Nura Gili Centre for Indigenous Programs.

The 14,750sqm refurbishment, designed by Hassall and delivered by A W Edwards, consists of teaching laboratories including a quantum physics lab, technician offices, workshops, computer rooms, lecture theatres, research laboratories and amenities.

A new plant room, hot and chilled water plant and cooling towers, water storage and back-up generators were provided along with specialised equipment such as a fibre-optic draw tower, lasers and two anechoic chambers.

The new building has been awarded a 5-star green facility rating for its many environmentally sustainable design features.

Biological Sciences North Building

A complete refurbishment that retained only the outer shell won an award in the Construction category for Refurbishments/Renovations/Extensions for Buildings $100m and over.

The Biological Sciences North Building, as an extension of the Biological Sciences South Building, designed by Woods Bagot and delivered by Multiplex, completes the Biosciences and the broader Biomedical Research Precinct on upper campus which includes the Lowy Cancer Research Centre and the Wallace Wurth School of Medicine.

The extensive work has delivered contemporary services including undergraduate teaching laboratories on Ground and Level 1, shared research laboratories on Level 2-5 and a combined schools office.