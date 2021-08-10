The University of New South Wales’ Health Translation Hub (UNSW HTH) is now on public exhibition, as part of the wider Randwick Health & Innovation Precinct.

Jointly prepared by the UNSW’s Estate Management and Health Precincts, the hub will bring together researchers, clinicians, educators, students and industry to reflect UNSW’s commitment to innovate and transform healthcare.

UNSW President and Vice-Chancellor Professor Ian Jacobs says the building will benefit the university’s ability to conduct groundbreaking research on campus.

“UNSW has had teaching hospital affiliations on the Randwick Hospitals’ Campus for nearly 60 years. This new building and our commitment to significantly invest in the precinct will take our partnership to a new level,” he says.

“As well as improving health services to our local communities, the seamless physical and working integration between the hospitals and this new Health Translation Hub will enable us to compete at the forefront of health research and education internationally.

“The UNSW HTH will connect all academics on the UNSW Kensington Campus across the array of disciplines relevant to health into the Precinct. The involvement of our faculties of Engineering, Science, Business, Law & Justice and Arts, Design & Architecture, as well as Medicine & Health, opens unique and exciting opportunities.

“This connection will enable us to attract more outstanding clinicians, health professionals and academics to the Precinct; drive better healthcare, research and outcomes for patients; and generate economic benefits for the community.”

The HTH will feature purpose-built spaces for research educators, students and industry partners to work alongside clinicians, education, training and research rooms, ambulatory care clinics and community facing health initiatives, as well as food and beverage retail and supporting amenities including allied health services.

The UNSW HTH will also contain some thoughtful design elements, such as a light-filled main entrance and generous atrium at the central heart of the building, 2,500sqm of publicly open and green space and pedestrian prioritised links including bridges to easily connect the new and existing buildings of the precinct and the broader UNSW Kensington Campus.

The building will be located on the corner of High Street and Botany Street and will combine with the Sydney Children’s Hospital Stage 1 and the Children’s Comprehensive Cancer Centre to form the Randwick Health & Innovation Precinct. Learn more about the UNSW HTH and wider Randwick Campus Redevelopment here.