The University of New South Wales is revitalising its Alumni Park, in what the university hopes will become a more interactive and engaging experience for the UNSW Sydney community.

Providing new recreation facilities for students and staff, the park will also embrace the history of the land and its people, and recognise the contribution of the alumni.

UNSW chief technology and infrastructure officer Jeff Peers says the park will pay tribute to past students who have made the redevelopment of the park possible through their donations.

”Alumni Park will provide our students with a great environment to relax on campus. Importantly, this has been made possible by our University’s alumni, who will also be encouraged to enjoy the new space when they visit campus. als,” he says.

The park will include a variety of features for relaxing, gathering and socialising, including outdoor gym equipment and foosball tables, comfortable and welcoming performance seating on the Esme Timbery steps with shade provided by native shrubs and reclined seating arrangements to provide opportunities for students to relax.

UNSW has consulted with the La Perouse Indigenous Community, the traditional owners of the land on which Alumni Park is situated, to ensure elders past, present and emerging are rightfully acknowledged within the park. Indigenous vegetation will be featured in the landscaping and a permanent Indigenous artwork has been commissioned for display.

Adjacent to the Esme Timbery Creative Practice Lab and brought to life by increased foot traffic from the Anzac Parade Light Rail stop, Alumni Park’s redevelopment will cement the new College Walk as the creative backbone of UNSW’s Kensington campus.

Fiona Docherty, the university’s vice president external engagement, says that the park will be beneficial for all members of the UNSW community.

“Alumni continue to support student life in lots of tangible ways such as mentoring. Financial support for an improved campus experience is just another example of the power of this network.”

The UNSW’s Alumni Park overhaul is due to be completed by the end of 2021. For more information, head to alumni.giving.unsw.edu.au.

Image: Supplied