A development application lodged by NGI Investments for a 13-storey tower on Sydney’s York Street is now on exhibition, with the Tzannes-designed mixed-use project sympathetic to the adjacent Bank of New South Wales building on 341 George Street.

The application sees the demolition of the existing structures on the site of 4-6 York Street, and will seek to intersect contemporary architecture with the historic bank building.

The curved form of the new building enables the streetscape to remain cohesive and will improve York Street’s connectivity.

The York Street building is seen as an extension of 341 George. A granite facade that covers the lower levels acknowledges the bank’s materiality. A double height terrace directly mirrors the double height termination of the George Street building, with identical double height windows on both buildings connecting the two.

341 George Street’s neoclassical, stone facade is reminiscent of its time period, while 4-6 York Street is characterised by its ceramic tiles and glass.

Tzannes sees the roof as an opportunity to implement a sky garden which both provides visual amenity and cools voltaic cells. 4-6 York Street has been designed to attain a 6 Star NABERS Energy rating, 4 Star water and 5 Star Green Star rating.

To view the development application, click here.