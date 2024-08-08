The Naomi Milgrom Foundation has announced an expanded program for the upcoming Living Cities Forum 2024 in Melbourne and Sydney next month, with visionary architect and urbanist Nathalie de Vries, co-founder of Dutch architectural firm MVRDV, and Professor Lesley Lokko OBE, founder of the African Futures Institute and curator of the Venice Architecture Biennale 2023, to join the line-up of international keynote speakers presenting at the events.

Presented by the Naomi Milgrom Foundation, Living Cities Forum is Australia’s flagship event for urban designers, thinkers and placemakers. The global program features cross-disciplinary speakers who share inspiring, actionable ideas to improve the cities of today and tomorrow.

With Melbourne and Sydney on track to become megacities by 2050, reimagining public spaces amid population growth, increased densities, and a warming planet has never been more vital. This is a unique opportunity for industry professionals, students, and anyone invested in the future of our cities to hear from a global, multi-disciplinary panel sharing transformative ideas and solutions essential for shaping our urban future.

Moderated by program director Andrew Mackenzie and anchored by the theme of ‘Common Interests’, this day-long series of international keynotes and conversations in Melbourne and Sydney will spotlight progressive ideas and solutions from across the globe, all trained on the future of the public realm.

Living Cities Forum 2024 – international keynote speakers

Nathalie de Vries (Netherlands): A visionary architect, urbanist and co-founder of Dutch architectural firm MVRDV, known for designing innovative, unexpected, and joyful mixed-use buildings that transform urban spaces.

Professor Lesley Lokko OBE (Ghana/Scotland): A leading voice in architecture, academic, educator, best-selling novelist and founder of the African Futures Institute. Named on the list of the 100 most influential people of 2024 by Time Magazine and curator of the Venice Architecture Biennale 2023.

Martí Franch (Spain): A landscape architect pioneering low-cost, large-scale green infrastructures in Catalonia, transforming neglected urban areas into vibrant, multifunctional public spaces.

Catherine d’Ignazio (US): A coder, scholar, and artist/designer combining feminism and technology to create more inclusive open spaces, both online and offline.

Kabage Karanja (Kenya): Architect and co-founder of Cave Bureau, exploring architecture's role in urbanism, nature, and culture, and co-curator of the UK Pavilion for the 2025 Venice Biennale.

Jill Desimini (US): An associate professor and landscape architect exploring the design possibilities of vacant lots and residual spaces as sites of public amenity and climate justice, at a time when climate impacts on public space will be greater in poorer neighbourhoods.

Key details:

Melbourne

Date: Wednesday 18 September 2024, 8:30 am – 5:30 pm.

Location: The Edge, Fed Square, Melbourne.

Sydney

Date: Friday 20 September 2024, 8:30 am – 5:30 pm.

Location: State Library of NSW, Sydney.

Visit www.livingcitiesforum.org for more information.

