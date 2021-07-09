Dwp has been named the winner of two categories at the 2020 LIV Awards, with the practice receiving the ‘Interior Design Hotel - Luxury’ and ‘Interior Design Hotel - Resort’ awards under the LIVING Spaces category, for its work on the Hotel Chadstone in Melbourne and the W Hotel in Abu Dhabi.

The LIV Hospitality Design Awards recognises excellence in Hospitality, Architecture, Interior Design and Guest Experience around the globe. The mission of LIV Hospitality Design Awards is to celebrate quality Architectural outcomes and Interior Design diversity that shape the experience of people using hospitality venues worldwide.

The 2020 LIV awards were presented during an online event on Saturday 26th June at 2pm, GMT. Dwp also received an honourable mention in the category EATING Space for Restaurant - Fine Dining for the Chef’s Table restaurant in Bangkok.

Michael Hegarty, dwp’s Group CEO, says the awards provide the recognition dwp employees deserve for their work in completing these projects.

“It is always fantastic to be acknowledged by our clients and our industry peers for the design excellence provided by dwp,” he says.

“These awards are a reflection of the quality of design work we deliver across all of our regions, with projects in Australia, Asia and the Middle East being celebrated by the LIV Awards this year. We are extremely proud of our dwp team for their creativity, hard work and dedication. I’m delighted that our people can share in the joy of this recognition during the ongoing challenges of the global pandemic.”

When designing Hotel Chadstone Melbourne, MGallery for Sofitel, dwp took inspiration from the creative journey of fashion, referencing the defining feature of the Chadstone Fashion Precinct for which it is internationally renowned.

The only five-star hotel outside Melbourne's CBD, Hotel Chadstone, accommodates 250 rooms, suites and penthouses, two leading restaurants, a rooftop pool and conservatory bar, and a wellness spa. The hotel will be the first five-star Australian hotel to receive a 5 Star Green Star Design upon completion.

The practice’s work in creating the W Hotel Abu Dhabi, Yas Island, saw the practice receive the Interior Design Hotel - Resort award. The largest W Hotel in the world, the refurbishment of the building is built off extensive research of the surrounding landscape. Dwp explored the historical, physical and social context of Abu Dhabi, and found that it challenges preconceived notions and stereotypes of the Middle East.

Based on these findings, a multi-layered concept was developed around the theme of "Mirage". Inspiration was drawn from the diverse elements that form Abu Dhabi today, from centuries-old Bedouin customs and the country's natural attributes to the city’s modern face and the riches it is known for.

In a statement, dwp says it recognises the outstanding work of all other nominations and is honoured to be acknowledged amongst remarkable talent and exceptional projects.

To find the full honour’s list for the 2020 LIV Awards, head to livawards.com/winner/liv/2020.