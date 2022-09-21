Construction has begun on a new hotel precinct on the site of the former Melbourne Walk, with the Buchan-designed project to elevate the city’s Bourke Street Mall.

Recognised as the first built project in the mall in over half a century, the mixed-use development includes the creation of two new hotels for Steadfast Capital. The 3,600 sqm site formerly featured Diamond House, the Public Benefit Bootery, Allan’s Building and York Building.

6,000 sqm of retail space will be created as part of The Walk redevelopment, with IHG opening a dual-branded hotel. The hotels will offer 450 rooms over nine levels and will sit above a three-level retail podium.

Buchan believes the site’s location, the established north-south pedestrian 'ant trail', will make it an ideal temporary accommodation precinct in the heart of the CBD. The site is bound by the iconic Bourke and Little Collins Streets, as well as The Causeway and Union Lane and is unique in character, scale and historical context.

"The notion of individual building forms will be retained behind four restored facades, with the spaces between allowing natural light to penetrate deep into the site and supporting an arcade and cross lanes at ground level," says Buchan Lead Architect Hayden Djakic.

"Union Lane will remain true to its service-lane origins, preserving the iconic graffiti street art in one of the city’s most Instagrammed locations."

The creation of a nine-metre-high arcade will consolidate Bourke Street and Little Collins, with the design language mirroring the rhythm, volume and light-filled interiors of the Royal and Block Arcades, both located in close proximity. Dining and bar spaces will also be made available to the public, with a rooftop bar overlooking Bourke Street headlining the list of offerings.

Buchan Interiors Sector Lead, Valerie Mack, says the design of the Hotel Indigo and Holiday Inn reflects the unique location.

"The Hotel Indigo brand has a focus on creating bespoke, local experiences with a strong sense of place. The social history of the site, with its quirky, historic retailers such as E.W Cole, Sidney Myer and James Hosie, informed our design concept,” she says.

“The historical references permeate down to the arcade, which merges the glamour of retail with the gritty laneway culture of contemporary Melbourne to create a memorable, urban destination for hotel guests and locals alike."

The development is being built to a 5-star Green Star Rating, with a number of key sustainable elements. This includes a 450 sqm courtyard garden, a 40kW photovoltaic system, heat island effect mitigation strategies, as well the use of recycled steel and reductions in concrete.

Completion on the project is anticipated for 2024.