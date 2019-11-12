Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Turning reclaimed timber power poles into architectural products
shareShare

Turning reclaimed timber power poles into architectural products

Powercor has partnered with Australian Architectural Hardwoods on a unique recycling initiative that prevents redundant timber power poles from being sent to landfill.
Branko Miletic
Branko Miletic

12 Nov 2019 2m read View Author

jarrah-flooring.jpg

sharestar
Jarrah Flooring

1 of 5 slides

poles-as-planks.jpg

sharestar
Timber power pole recycled into planks

1 of 5 slides

Power-poles.jpg

sharestar
Timber power poles

1 of 5 slides

tallowwood-flooring-180-x-12-_0.jpg

sharestar
Tallow Wood Flooring

1 of 5 slides

Turning-reclaimed-timber-power-poles-into-wood-1732011392.png

sharestar

1 of 5 slides

Powercor, one of Australia's largest electricity distribution networks has partnered with Australian Architectural Hardwoods on a unique recycling initiative that prevents redundant timber power poles from being sent to landfill.

There are more than five million timber power poles across Australia with thousands replaced each year following routine inspections or upgrades. Powercor distributes electricity to more than 1.75 million Victorians through a network comprising of over 88,300 kilometres of wires supported by more than 570,000 poles including over 360,000 made from natural Australian hardwood timbers such as Spotted Gum, Ironbark, Blackbutt and Tallow Wood.

The conventional practice was to send these old contaminated timber poles to landfill. However, Powercor decided to tie up with Australian Architectural Hardwoods, the largest mill in Australia producing timber products from recycled hardwoods, to recycle the condemned timber poles into finished hardwood products.

Instead of going to landfill, these poles are transformed into quality architectural products while also ensuring the valuable recovery of Australian hardwood timbers. The timber company uses specialised processes to strip back the contaminated layer and expose the clean wood that is recycled into floorboards, flooring, decking, cladding, staircases, furniture and spectacular feature beams.

Several of Powercor’s depots have stopped sending their contaminated, creosote treated timber poles to landfill and are instead transporting them to Australian Architectural Hardwoods.

This initiative also serves as an important resource to meet the rising demand for recycled hardwood timber.

  • Popular Articles
  • Rinnai air conditioners warranty
    Product News

    A new standard of confidence: Rinnai’s 7-year air conditioning warranty has arrived

  • Introducing Mansard by BonYan, Carr and Eckersley Garden Architecture
    Industry News

    Introducing Mansard by BonYan, Carr and Eckersley Garden Architecture

  • Net zero home to power a sustainable future
    Industry News

    Net zero home to power a sustainable future

  • Discover Gordon Place by Woods Bagot
    Industry News

    Discover Gordon Place by Woods Bagot

Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap