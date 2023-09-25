Leading architecture and design studio TURNER is working with Sekisui House to reimagine and transform the developer’s Sanctuary masterplan in Wentworth Point, Sydney to deliver well-designed large apartments catering to diverse home buyers, alongside extensive public spaces.

Counted among Sydney’s fast-developing suburbs, Wentworth Point is attracting young first-time home buyers, owner-occupiers and multi-generational families, all seeking a vibrant place to call home.

One of the largest developments in the suburb, Sekisui House’s new Sanctuary masterplan revitalises a previously industrial area into a dynamic mixed-use precinct, delivering well-designed apartments alongside retail and public parks. TURNER’s design addresses the area’s current demographics, by providing better amenities, infrastructure and high-quality features, appealing to a variety of household sizes and types.

TURNER is working with Sekisui House to reimagine the apartment mix including transforming two-bedroom units into large, premium suites with four-beds-plus-study, upwards of 300sqm in size and over $3 million in price – a record for Wentworth Point.

Sanctuary will also offer multi-level ground floor ‘townhouse’ style apartments and ‘maisonette’ multi-level apartments on upper storeys designed to cater for larger housing cohorts.

“The high level of amenity, convenience and design that apartments offer is now appealing to an increasing number of people – from families to young professionals,” TURNER director James McCarthy says.

“Wentworth Point has grown quickly over the past 20 years and has now matured into an established and very desirable suburb. What was once a quiet area, is now bustling with an emerging dining and retail scene.”

There has been a recent upswing in owner occupiers interested in the area, which could also contribute to the demand for larger apartments, says Sekisui House senior sales & operations manager Paul Wainwright.

“Sekisui House and TURNER have been working together to design and deliver apartments in Wentworth Point for more than 10 years now. During that time, we’ve seen significant growth in interest from owner occupiers, who now make up the majority of our sales at approximately 70 percent, compared to 10-30 per cent in projects from 10 years ago. We’ve also seen first-home buyers double.”

“We’re seeing more families, including multi-generational households, flock to the area due to the new Wentworth Point School, as well as an increase in public transport and infrastructure. We also have many young professional singles and couples seeking larger apartments with flexible room types that serve multiple purposes like work-from-home spaces.”

“More than ever, people definitely see the appeal of living at one of the last and largest absolute north-facing riverfront apartment addresses in Sydney. It’s a final piece of the jigsaw in the reimagining of the Parramatta River at Sydney’s heart. Sanctuary also provides extensive public open space, which is a major drawcard,” adds Wainwright.

The public space in the previously approved masterplan inherited by Sekisui House with the site’s purchase has now been almost doubled in TURNER’s design, with the new parks connecting adjacent regional parklands to the water’s edge.

Observing that connection to nature was a key design concept of the development, McCarthy says, “The masterplan and subsequent development stages create ample green space for everyone to enjoy. It was imperative for us to give back to the broader Wentworth Point community and provide places for picnics, barbecues, meeting and gathering.”

“We’ve really leveraged the site's natural assets so that no matter where you are in the Sanctuary development, you’re park-side.”

“Sanctuary looks to a new urbanism – one where nature is celebrated. As Wentworth Point continues to attract families and young professionals, we’re excited to design and deliver a vibrant community.”

Sanctuary’s masterplan also allows for future public transport links within its streetscape, including the Parramatta Light Rail, the delivery of which will transform this destination suburb into a place that is connected and linked to all parts of Sydney.