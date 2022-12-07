Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
meridian miranda
shareShare

Turner lend expertise to essential worker housing project

Meridian Miranda, designed by Turner and developed by Aware Real Estate and Altis Property Partners, sees housing created for essential workers in a time when housing supply is short and funding is hard to come by.
Jarrod Reedie
Jarrod Reedie

07 Dec 2022 2m read View Author

Turner-essential-worker-housing-project-miranda-1732008467.png

sharestar

1 of 1 slides

Meridian Miranda, designed by Turner and developed by Aware Real Estate and Altis Property Partners, sees housing created for essential workers in a time when housing supply is short and funding is hard to come by.

The development, located 30 kilometres south of Sydney’s CBD, puts essential workers in close proximity to aged care, healthcare, education, emergency services and childcare precincts. 51 of the 102 apartments have been allocated towards essential workers, with the remaining apartments sold as private residential.

“Essential worker apartments need to work well from an operational point of view, but they also need to be beautiful and appeal to the needs of their target demographics,” says Turner Director James McCarthy.

“If a development is, for example, targeting specifically health workers, an ideal site would be in the vicinity of a hospital. Meanwhile, amenities should support a shift worker’s lifestyle, and could include ease of access to key infrastructure, transport options and an onsite gymnasium. These factors are considered deeply during the design process, alongside planning regulations.”

Apartments are available in one, two and three-bedroom models, and vary between 62 and 175 square metres. A communal rooftop provides residents with a space to entertain and unwind at their choosing. Altis Property’s Project Director, Joseph Ajaka, says the developer looked to bring architectural quality to the project.

“We were looking to create a luxurious feel to the apartments,” he says, adding an emphasis on space, finishes and detail is clear within the design.

McCarthy says Turner is a research-based practice, utilising findings to influence designs for the likes of Meridian Miranda, as well as Illoura Place Liverpool, another essential worker apartment complex.

“Research informs our apartment design, including what residents want from their shared amenities. This results in projects that are highly in tune with the market’s needs.”

“Creating community, attracting tenants and designing buildings that are easy to maintain in the long-term is paramount.

“It’s incredibly important for architects to understand the requirements from an operational perspective. And of course, essential worker housing should be well designed – seamlessly blending high amenity and function. Our design must draw tenants to the building in the first instance, but serve their needs and keep them happy there for many years to come.”

For more information regarding Meridian Miranda, click here.

  • Popular Articles
  • Brisbane 2032 is no longer legally bound to be ‘climate positive’. What about it's green legacy?
    Features

    Brisbane 2032 is no longer legally bound to be ‘climate positive’. What about it's green legacy?

  • Regenerative Now panel talk
    Industry News

    Climate Action Week 2025: Leading architects share their insights on regenerative design and more

  • PGH Bricks Melbourne Holocaust Museum Leo Showell KTA Morada-Ceniza Exterior.jpg
    Resources

    Case study: Melbourne Holocaust Museum, Melbourne, VIC

  • Are you this year’s Editor’s Choice?
    Sustainability

    Are you this year’s Editor’s Choice?

Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap