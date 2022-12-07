Meridian Miranda, designed by Turner and developed by Aware Real Estate and Altis Property Partners, sees housing created for essential workers in a time when housing supply is short and funding is hard to come by.

The development, located 30 kilometres south of Sydney’s CBD, puts essential workers in close proximity to aged care, healthcare, education, emergency services and childcare precincts. 51 of the 102 apartments have been allocated towards essential workers, with the remaining apartments sold as private residential.

“Essential worker apartments need to work well from an operational point of view, but they also need to be beautiful and appeal to the needs of their target demographics,” says Turner Director James McCarthy.

“If a development is, for example, targeting specifically health workers, an ideal site would be in the vicinity of a hospital. Meanwhile, amenities should support a shift worker’s lifestyle, and could include ease of access to key infrastructure, transport options and an onsite gymnasium. These factors are considered deeply during the design process, alongside planning regulations.”

Apartments are available in one, two and three-bedroom models, and vary between 62 and 175 square metres. A communal rooftop provides residents with a space to entertain and unwind at their choosing. Altis Property’s Project Director, Joseph Ajaka, says the developer looked to bring architectural quality to the project.

“We were looking to create a luxurious feel to the apartments,” he says, adding an emphasis on space, finishes and detail is clear within the design.

McCarthy says Turner is a research-based practice, utilising findings to influence designs for the likes of Meridian Miranda, as well as Illoura Place Liverpool, another essential worker apartment complex.

“Research informs our apartment design, including what residents want from their shared amenities. This results in projects that are highly in tune with the market’s needs.”

“Creating community, attracting tenants and designing buildings that are easy to maintain in the long-term is paramount.

“It’s incredibly important for architects to understand the requirements from an operational perspective. And of course, essential worker housing should be well designed – seamlessly blending high amenity and function. Our design must draw tenants to the building in the first instance, but serve their needs and keep them happy there for many years to come.”

