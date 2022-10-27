Mirvac’s Tullamore development in Melbourne’s north-east has hit two major markers in the one day, launching its last release of residences titled ‘The Finale’ and topping out the final apartment building within the precinct, FORME.

The $900 million development kicked off in 2015 and is now home to 2,000 residents. The Finale release and FORME apartments will provide the final opportunity for prospective residents to join the community.

“It was really important to Mirvac that we enhance, conserve and celebrate the natural beauty of the iconic Tullamore site, adding new residences and amenity in the most environmentally friendly way,” says Mirvac’s Head of Residential, Stuart Penklis.

“From the outset, we prioritised the creation of high-quality amenity for the community. Almost 30 percent of Tullamore has been devoted to green open space, and in combination with Next Gen Doncaster Health and Lifestyle Club, our residents can enjoy an unrivalled level of health and wellbeing.

“This commitment to reimaging urban life in Doncaster has resulted in numerous repeat purchasers at Tullamore, as well as multiple family members purchasing homes in the thriving community.”

The Finale release sees a collection of luxury 7-star NatHERs residences made available within Tullamore’s breathtaking Grange precinct. Designed by Mirvac’s in-house design team, the spacious three-level, four-bedroom homes appeal to families looking to switch to a modern masterplanned precinct.

Featuring stylish and spacious open-plan interiors, separate balconies and a private north facing courtyard, the homes look out towards Tullamore’s future six-hectare conservation reserve, complete with lush mature trees and future ornamental lake.

The recently-topped out FORME looks to set a new benchmark for multi-residential living in Doncaster, with a limited selection of one and two bedroom apartments remaining. Handled by Mirvac Design and landscape architect Paul Bangay, the design channels the earth’s natural elements and leafy textures. Each FORME residence features generous, flexible floorplans, with apartments placing a strong emphasis on third spaces.

FORME comprises 90 residences and is 90 percent sold. The tower is due to be completed by mid-2023. Once complete in 2024, Tullamore will hold approximately 2,200 residents over 900 dwellings. A testament to Mirvac’s goal to create a truly sustainable community, each home within the wider community will achieve a minimum 6-star energy rating.

For more information visit tullamore.mirvac.com.