Mirvac has officially celebrated the topping out of three major developments at Green Square at a ceremony attended by both local and state government representatives.

Smart Design Studio’s The Frederick and the CO-AP-designed Portman on the Park and Portman House have now reached the all-important milestone. 311 total new residences will be made within the three buildings, forming part of one of the country’s major urban renewal projects.

“The completion of these three buildings forms a significant milestone for the ongoing evolution of Green Square from one of the city’s oldest industrial suburbs to Sydney’s first new town centre in more than a century,” says Mirvac CEO Development, Stuart Penklis.

The $13 billion Green Square by Mirvac, developed in conjunction with Landcom, has birthed a reinvigorated suburb now called home by a suite of Sydneysiders.

The precinct features the Green Square Library and Civic Plaza, the Drying Green, Gunyama Park Aquatic and Recreation Centre, Green Square train station, Joynton Avenue Creative Centre and Goodstart Waranara Early Education Centre. Green Square Public School has also commenced construction.

“Safe, secure and affordable housing for essential workers and for those on low and very low incomes is essential for a cohesive and economically successful city,” says Sydney Lord Mayor Clover Moore.

“Mirvac’s Green Square mixed-use apartment complex is the result of a design competition which resulted in four buildings containing more than 300 homes and retail spaces and a contribution to affordable housing.”

The SDS-designed The Frederick sits at the heart of Green Square. 151 apartments feature vignettes of the Sydney skyline, with a number of resident amenities catered to contemporary home life. These include a Business Studio, a Wellness Studio, and Sky Lounge, a bookable private dining space exclusive for residents and their guests.

The nearby Portman Collection has been designed by Darlinghurst-based CO-AP. Portman on the Park includes 116 luxury apartments, many with dual aspect views of Sydney’s CBD and the Drying Green, which maximise the free flow of air and capture natural light. Portman House is a boutique offering of 44 apartments rising to 12 storeys and only four apartments per floor.

Once complete, 1,600 apartments will be created in Green Square, as well as commercial and retail offerings and wide-ranging public spaces. By 2030, it is anticipated 70,000 residents and 22,000 workers will frequent the former industrial site.

Penklis says approximately 80 percent of the residences have been sold.

“Green Square is an ideal example of incorporating ESG principles into residential development, creating ‘good density’ modelled on a new approach to sustainable inner-city living leveraging new and existing infrastructure.”

The topping ceremony saw an evergreen tree lifted onto the rooftop of each building. For more information, visit mirvac.com.

Topping out image: L-R Toby Long, Stephanie James, Graham Jahn, Paul Scully Clover Moore and Stuart Penklis.