Trilateral architects’ agreement signed between the UK, Australia and New Zealand

A new mutual recognition agreement (MRA) has been signed between the Architects Accreditation Council of Australia (AACA), the UK's Architects Registration Board (ARB), and the New Zealand Registered Architects Board (NZRAB).

The agreement means that from 25 May 2023, eligible architects can benefit from a streamlined registration process that will reduce costs and examinations, making it easier for them to register to work in each country.

The agreement will open the architects’ profession whilst upholding and maintaining the high standards and safety that help to protect the public. This is because of the alignment between the rigorous competencies required to register in each country, reinforced by the three regulators’ quality assurance processes.

To help improve access to the profession, this unique agreement will also recognise an individuals’ relevant qualifications along the path to becoming an architect. This means someone who has been educated up to and including Master’s level can complete their training in another partner country and benefit from the agreement.

Kathlyn Loseby, CEO of the Architects Accreditation Council of Australia, says: “Architects are among the most highly qualified professionals alongside the legal and medical fraternities. Architecture is also one of the professions that benefit most from collaboration, and this agreement enhances the ability of both registered architects and graduates with accredited qualifications to move between the UK and Australia / New Zealand. Our three nations have an obvious affinity based on shared language and cultural similarities and the new professional recognition process is straightforward and simple.”

