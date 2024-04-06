Logo
Trees aplenty to be planted for Red Book release
Trees aplenty to be planted for Red Book release

Gyprock and Rondo have announced the details for their upcoming Tree Planting Day, which is linked to the release of their industry bible, The Red Book.
Architecture & Design Team
Architecture & Design Team

06 Apr 2024

Trees-aplenty-to-be-planted-for-Red-Book-release-1732001521.png

Gyprock and Rondo have announced the details for their upcoming Tree Planting Day, which is linked to the release of their industry bible, The Red Book.

Released last year, The Red Book is a comprehensive resource for the construction industry, providing all the necessary performance details and technical guidance for specifying wall, ceiling, column, and beam systems in residential and commercial projects.

The companies have pledged to plant two trees for every copy of The Red Book printed. The event will be held on Wednesday, April 10th, commencing at 9am at the Robin Davies Memorial Community Nursery in Picton.

The morning will include an Acknowledgement of Country, a safety briefing, and a discussion about the importance of the conservation efforts at the nursery, before potting up native seedlings and seed propagation will occur.

The latest edition of The Red Book includes revisions and expansions to the original 1999 edition, offering architects, engineers, and other design professionals up-to-date design information and complete system solutions from CSR Gyprock, Australia's leading plasterboard manufacturer.

The Red Book consists of three parts: The Design Guide, Residential Installation Guide and Commercial & Multi-Residential Installation Guide.

