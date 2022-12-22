According to Architectus Principal Luke Johnson, architecture at its best is an art form best created collaboratively. Given the architectural superteam spanning Architectus, Durbach Block Jaggers Architects, Tyrrell Studio, Youssofzay + Hart, Akira Isogawa, Yerrabingin, Finding Infinity and Arup for the upcoming Powerhouse Ultimo renewal project, he’s definitely got an idea.

Announced as the winners in December, the collective’s Powerhouse renewal imagines the building as a harmonious piece of architecture, interacting with its street frontages and surrounding heritage buildings. Johnson says Indigenous values are deeply embedded within the building’s fabric.

“We acknowledge Country as our inspiration and narrator,” he says.

“Restoring a natural and intuitive experience of walking with, rather than on Country. And those are words and sentiments that Christian (Hampson, Co-Founder of Indigenous consultation organisation Yerranbingin) helped us to develop, and really that's been a really powerful part of the project.”

Standing left to right: Alex Gelego, DBJ, Stephen Long, Architectus, David Jaggers, DBJ, Neil Durbach, DBJ, Luke Johnson, Architectus, Ross Harding, Finding Infinity, John Jeffrey, Architectus, Chris Mercer, Arup.

Seated left to right: Ruth Wilson, Architectus, Christian Hampson, Yerrabingin, Akira Isogawa, Mark Tyrrell, Tyrrell Studio, Camilla Block, DBJ, Anne Kristin Risnes, DBJ, Belqis Youssofzay, Youssofzay + Hart.

Durbach Block Jaggers’ (DBJ) Owner, Camilla Block, says the design is effortlessly simple, crafted in such a way that the building is in-step with its environment.

“Design is tricky. Sometimes it takes a lot of explanations to say ‘why is it like this?’ and ‘why is it like that?’

“In DBJ’s body of work, there are some buildings that I don't think ever settled comfortably into one idea, whereas some of them are just so simple. This Powerhouse design is just that.

“It leans back. It makes this kind of beautiful ravine between the new building and the old buildings. It allows this vertical and horizontal connection at multiple levels, and it reads like a piece of geography. It additionally leans back from Harris Street, softening its impact and allowing the street to breathe.

“It connects to the city in a more powerful way than the existing precinct has been able to do. It reframes its front door towards Chinatown and The Goods Line, which we know will be the pathway through which many more people will be moving in future.”

Block is conscious of modern museum typology, which has evolved considerably from the time of design for the existing Powerhouse.

“It's not just about buying a ticket, seeing an exhibition and leaving. Museums are now a cultural meeting point where everything happens, from people staying overnight, to shopping and going to parties.

“At the lower level, you've got these large scale exhibition spaces, while the upper floors are office spaces, and then a garden on the rooftop, which is then another requirement. It's not just an exhibition driven institution anymore. It has multiple components, which is what museums have become.”

The industrially-styled facade of the new building reflects its former history as a power station. Brick from the existing building and surrounding demolitions will be reutilised, with glass and marble also featuring within the palette.

The existing heritage buildings will be cleared out and revitalised, with a 2,000 sqm exhibition space with complete environmental control headlining the list of new, flexible exhibition spaces. The fold in the building’s roofline is intentionally made to entice visitors to explore beyond the base and the physical mass of the building. The design team also plans for the museum to be net positive energy, becoming a Powerhouse in every sense of the word.

Block says the feeling of being involved in the design of such a significant transformation of a city landmark is one of delight.

“At DBJ, we’ve been working together for 30 years and this is our first museum project, which I feel so, so excited about. It’s a game changer for us.

“I think there's a level at which you can be in love with a building when it's in your own city. This is next level. I’ve gone from having small kids and them tearing around in there to doing competitions and a fit out of an exhibition. I feel like the building’s in my bones, and that long knowledge you only get when a building is in your own city.

“We’re super excited. We are raring to go.”

Johnson echoes Block’s sentiments, and is grateful for the opportunity the design team possesses in creating a much-loved communal hub for not only the local community, but the world.

“Every project, no matter where it is on that spectrum of private to public, is contributing to a dialogue of culture. What is so expansive about public projects, is that they are open to everyone and they can be experienced by everyone, rather than experiencing a great piece of architecture through a digital image or a magazine article.

“People will touch, feel, fall in love and cry in these buildings, and to be able to share that with your fellow citizens is really uplifting as a designer.”

Timing for construction commencement and completion of the Ultimo renewal is subject to planning, design and procurement processes. To read the design statement created by the team, click here.