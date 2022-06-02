Many parts of India are currently reeling under a scorching heatwave with temperatures crossing 50°C in several cities and towns. While one could take the easy way out by blaming climate change, the real reason isn’t hard to see – one simply has to glance at the skyline of concrete monstrosities and the topography of hot boxes that house millions of people, to know the source of the problem.

Modern architecture in India is influenced heavily by Western norms and styles, and completely unsuitable for the local climate. Ironically, modern architecture replaced traditional architectural styles, which were more attuned and sensitive to micro-climatic conditions, and used local materials such as earth, clay tiles and timber as well as design practices that focussed on ventilation, flow of breeze and preventing heat build-up.

Unfortunately, more than 90% of Indian buildings continue to be constructed the Western way using cement, sand and steel, while relying on energy-intensive cooling systems to maintain internal comfort for occupants within the concrete structures.

Concrete absorbs and retains heat during the day, and radiates it at night, creating oven-like conditions inside the building. Between concrete walls, roofs and pavements across hundreds of tightly-packed buildings in cities that cannot cool down even after sunset, this leads to what is commonly known as the urban heat island effect. Air conditioning systems are majorly relied upon to keep the interiors cool, with the hot air released by cooling equipment adding to the heat build-up – a vicious cycle that drastically increases electricity demand and overloads power plants.

With jobs, education and livelihoods concentrated in urban areas, the demand for housing has increased to humongous proportions, stressing land availability and use. Independent houses are increasingly being replaced by multi-storeyed apartment buildings that prioritise sellable space over comfort. However, even residential houses being built are modelled on Western architecture, with the resulting flat-roofed concrete structures unable to provide the natural comfort of a traditionally built home.

Vernacular architecture

India is a culturally diverse country featuring a varied topography, with both characteristics reflected in the dwellings. As one traverses the length and breadth of India, the geography changes, and so does the design of buildings. Traditional architecture still survives in many parts of India, though not so much in urban areas.

Houses built in traditional styles respect the vernacular and cultural character of the region, and respond to the local climate and lifestyle. While the designs may vary across different regions, some of the common features include thick walls, sloped tiled roofs, high ceilings, and inner courtyards that open to the sky.

For instance, mansions, known as havelis in the western state of Rajasthan are built with locally available materials such as sandstone, baked bricks, earth, marble and wood to provide a climate-responsive building. Inner courtyards allow natural light and ventilation; wooden ceilings and marble floors keep the interiors cool; and intricately carved lattice windows, sunshades and balconies reduce heat gain inside the building in the hot and dry climate of the region.

Patwon ki Haveli, a Rajasthan mansion featuring intricately carved lattice windows, sunshades and balconies (Image source: Hikezy.com)

Down south in the coastal state of Tamil Nadu, traditional architecture can vary according to the community and region, with examples ranging from housing clusters to massive standalone mansions. Common building materials include mud mortar, lime plaster, terracotta roof tiles and red clay flooring tiles while design features such as thick brick walls, broad verandahs and inner courtyards keep the interiors cool and comfortable.

An ancestral home of the Nattukottai Chettiars – a merchant community in Tamil Nadu (Image Source: Dakshinachitra)

Kerala is known for its distinct architecture, despite its proximity to Tamil Nadu, and is one of the few regions in India where one can still see widespread examples of its traditional architecture. While most modern houses are concrete and steel structures, traditional design elements and materials have been adapted into the building design. For instance, sloped roofs enable water run-off during the rains, while terracotta tiles keep the homes cool in the hot summers. High ceilings and central courtyards are frequently incorporated to keep the interiors well-ventilated and cool. Laterite rock, which is easily available in the region, is commonly used to build walls, helping maintain cool interiors in hot weather. Similarly, wood is a widely used building material in Kerala.

Central courtyards are frequently incorporated in traditional Kerala homes to keep the interiors well-ventilated and cool (Image source: The Hindu)

While traditional architecture in its entirety may not be economically viable in the modern context, especially for multi-storeyed structures, the sustainable way forward would be to adapt certain design features and techniques specific to vernacular practices, as well as use locally sourced building materials to construct buildings that can better respond to the local environment. Using locally available building materials also has the added advantage of reducing emissions in construction projects, contributing to climate goals.

Main Image: Kuruvinakunnel Tharavad - A traditional Kerala home (Image source: Kerala Tourism)