Toyota Motor Corporation (Toyota) has launched a new storage battery system for homes, designed to provide electricity for normal as well as emergency use.

O-Uchi Kyuden System, the home storage battery system leverages Toyota’s years of expertise in electrified vehicle development, and promises "safe, long service life, high quality, good value for price, and high performance" so that customers can use them with peace of mind.

O-Uchi Kyuden System

O-Uchi Kyuden System configuration diagram

The O-Uchi Kyuden System uses electrified vehicle battery technology such as Toyota's battery control to provide a rated capacity of 8.7 kWh and a rated output of 5.5 kWh. This ensures safe supply of electricity to the entire home not just in normal situations, but even during power outages caused by natural disasters.

When linked to a photovoltaic system, it can supply the appropriate amount of electricity based on customer needs throughout the day and night. Toyota believes that this system will encourage the use of solar power among homeowners.

Unique to Toyota, the system supports supplying power from electrified vehicles (HEV, PHEV, BEV, FCEV) at 100V AC, and can use electricity stored in electrified vehicles as a backup power source during power outages.

Illustration of charging using an electrified vehicle

In an IoT scenario, using a wireless LAN router connected to a hybrid power conditioner will allow for storage capacity, operation mode, and other settings to be viewed and set in real-time from a dedicated app on a smartphone or tablet (only available in Japanese now).

Illustration of operation using a smartphone

Pre-orders for the system have started, and sales in Japan will begin in August through home builders and general construction companies.