Toyota builds Bjarke Ingels’ Woven City

Toyota and BIG have released their ‘city of the future’, with Toyota’s plans released at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas earlier this week.

At the base of Mount Fuji in Japan, the Woven City will be a fully integrated and interconnect ecosystem powered by hydrogen fuel cells.

The city will act as a “living laboratory,” with its homes serving full-time residents and researchers who will be able to test and develop technologies such as autonomy, robotics, personal mobility, smart homes and artificial intelligence in a real-world environment.

Toyota Motor Corporation’s president, Akio Toyoda says that building a complete city from the ground up is a unique opportunity to develop future technologies.

“With people, buildings and vehicles all connected and communicating with each other through data and sensors, we will be able to test connected AI technology, in both the virtual and physical realms, maximising its potential.”

The masterplan of the city designated street usage into three types, faster vehicles only, a mix of lower speed, personal mobility and pedestrians and for a park-like promenade for pedestrians only.

These three street types weave together to form an organic grid pattern to accelerate the testing of autonomy.

The city will be fully sustainable, with buildings predominantly made of wood to minimise carbon footprint.

The rooftops will be covered in photo-voltaic panels to generate solar power in addition to power generated by hydrogen fuel cells.

Residence will be equipped with the latest human support technologies such as in-home human robotics and sensor-based AI to check their health.

Transport will rely exclusively on fully autonomous, zero-emission vehicles which will be allowed on the main thoroughfares.

The population of Woven City will be Toyota’s employees and their families, retired couples, retailers, visiting scientists and industry partners. The plan is for 2000 people to start, adding more as the project evolves.

“We welcome all those inspired to improve the way we live in the future, tot ake advantage of this unique research ecosystem and join us in our quest to create an ever-better way of life and mobility for all.”

The site’s earth is planned to be turned in early 2021.