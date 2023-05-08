Townsville’s first-ever luxury hotel set for launch

Tourism and hospitality developers Morris Group are preparing for the opening of Townsville’s first luxury hotel, Ardo, designed by Dubois.

Located on the city foreshore, the development will bring a sense of opulence to Townsville never before seen, with its state-of-the-art design and luxurious amenities. High-end accommodation, dining, a day spa and rooftop pool deck will be utilised by the hotels’ future guests.

“We know that North Queensland has so much to offer as a destination, so there is huge demand for domestic and international visitors to travel here,” says Morris Group Founder Chris Morris.

“But what we’ve discovered is there is still a gap in the market for luxury accommodation, so what we’re doing with Ardo is building on what we already do so well, providing another opportunity for high-end experiences in this very special part of the world.”

The hotel comprises 132 rooms and suites, with most holding sea views. The suites are located at the hotel’s corners, featuring 270 degree panoramic views, while the rest of the rooms feature balcony baths.

Morris Group’s The Ville, located alongside Ardo, will allow for guests to utilise either facility while staying at one or the other. The Ville precinct’s amenities which include the famous oceanside swimming pool with swim-up bar, gym and casino.

“While The Ville provides relaxed, tropical surroundings and casual sophistication, Ardo will offer a luxury accommodation experience for travellers seeking a more high-end stay,” Morris continues.

“With Ardo joining The Ville, and the Townsville Entertainment and Convention Centre on the Breakwater, what we’ve created will enhance the precinct, and become the region's leisure and entertainment hub.”

Completion of the hotel is anticipated to be reached at the end of this year, with bookings to open in due course.