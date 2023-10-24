SOHO Living has designed and released six new townhomes to market within AVID Property Group’s Carolina community, in a bid to increase affordable housing supply for first home buyers.

Located west of Melbourne, the housing estate has seen a number of collaborations between developer and designer come to life, namely with Sienna Homes.

The SOHO-designed dwellings, titled Healey and Albany, are the builder’s ninth release in the community, with the fully turnkey townhomes featuring three bedrooms, two-and-a-half bathrooms and dual car garages. Maximising privacy and comfort, the townhomes will be individually built with no shared walls.

“The considered window locations and orientations of the homes were designed to maximise energy efficiency, flooding shared family areas – including the open plan kitchen, living, and dining area – with natural light,” says SOHO Living New Homes Consultant, Dane Cuthbert.

Landscaping and subsequent plantations have been curated to ensure drought tolerance, with land area ranging between 136-199 sqm depending on each dwelling. Connection to nature will be enhanced further via the homes being located adjacently to Carolina’s future Grand Linear Reserve.

“The cost of maintaining a large home and backyard has risen significantly due to various cost of living increases so, rather than missing out on a yard altogether in an apartment, buyers can opt for these stand-alone townhomes which include private yards at a reasonable price point,” Cuthbert continues.

“These designs have been so successful in recent months because they do provide a happy medium, especially for first home buyers eager to enter the market.”

AVID Victoria General Manager Jason Brettell says there are more collaborations to come for the Deanside community.

“We wanted to be strategic when incorporating townhomes into the masterplan by featuring a mix of designs from a range of builders, not only giving buyers more options, but also elevating the feel of the community.

“The thoughtful placement of all Carolina townhomes positions them close to amenities and greenspaces, enhancing the broader lifestyle benefits of a townhome.”

