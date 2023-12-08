Two Australian projects designed by SJB won three awards at the prestigious 2023 World Architecture Festival (WAF)/ INSIDE World Festival of Interiors held recently in Singapore.

Of the two projects, 19 Waterloo Street received the highest accolade at the Festival, winning 2023 World Architecture Festival (WAF), Interior of the Year as well as the 2023 INSIDE World Festival of Interiors, Residential Single category, while Eucalyptusdom was awarded the 2023 INSIDE World Festival of Interiors, Temporary / Meanwhile uses category.

Image Credit: 19 Waterloo Street by Anson Smart

“I’m always in awe of the calibre of projects presented at WAF and INSIDE, so to have received not just one, but three awards feels pretty surreal,” says SJB director, Adam Haddow.

“I’m so proud of the work we do at SJB, and I’m incredibly honoured to lead a team that’s producing such exciting, forward-thinking projects that are not only beautiful but actively working to solve real-world issues.”

Image Credit: 19 Waterloo Street by Anson Smart

19 Waterloo Street

Designing 19 Waterloo Street on a tiny site measuring 29sqm was all about doing more with less while achieving all the amenity of a ‘big house’. The project also offers an example of inner-city density done well, the idea being to take the learnings from the project and employ them more broadly to deliver more housing where it’s needed the most.

The jury described 19 Waterloo Street as “like a wardrobe for the architect himself to live in... not only a building or an interior but a pocket-sized tour de force.”

Eucalyptusdom

Presented at the Powerhouse Museum site in Ultimo, Eucalyptusdom is a multi-disciplinary exhibition –exploring the unique and ever-changing cultural history of the gum tree. It brings together a diverse array of objects from the museum’s collection with a selection of newly commissioned works in an atmospheric exhibition space designed by SJB in collaboration with AIA Gold Medal recipient Richard Leplastrier AO and delivered with the exhibition expertise of 3D spatial designer Vania Contreras.

“Eucalyptusdom was an incredibly rewarding experience. A project deeply embedded with Country-sensitive values, the yarns we had with our collaborators resulted in an incredibly rich, sensory experience that showcased the power, experience, and influence Country can have on the work we do as designers,” says SJB associate and First Nations lead, Jack Gillmer.

Project credits – 19 Waterloo Street

19 Waterloo Street Collaborators:

Promena Projects

Dangar Barin Smith

Van der Meer Consultants

Krause Bricks

Winnings Appliances

Image: Anson Smart

Project credits – Eucalyptusdom

Eucalyptusdom Collaborators:

Richard Leplastrier

Vania Contreras, 3D Spatial Designer

Nick Schlieper, Lighting Designer

Queen & Crawford, Design Workshop

Image: Zan Wimberly