GroupGSA received top honours at the polytec Design Awards 2023, with the leading Australian workplace designers named the national winner for their commercial fitout at 180 George St, Sydney.

GroupGSA, which had won the New South Wales Commercial category earlier this year, was selected as the winner of the inaugural National polytec ByDesign Award from a pool of 800 entries for their office fitout for a financial services firm.

The highlight of the 900sqm George St workspace is a magnificent double-height feature ceiling above the client lounge space. To create the statement ceiling, GroupGSA used polytec batons and sheeting in Prime Oak Woodmatt laminate, installed across two heights to mimic directional sunrays towards two Barrisol light features.

GroupGSA was applauded by the jury for their “ambitious concept”, and “awe-inspiring and innovative use of materials”.

“This submission is not only a testament to Australian design, but also that Australian Made and fabricated products hold a place on the world stage,” polytec national sales manager Christina Elvin says.

The curved design was inspired by the harbour and its islands, and intended to draw people towards the heart of the workspace, GroupGSA associate director Jessica Margiotta explains.

“By directing the batons towards the central light feature we created a focal point that acts as an anchor, encouraging people to gather from across the office to further enhance office culture,” Margiotta said.

“We’re really proud of this project and all the creative ideas that were made possible using the polytec product.”

The polytec Design Awards are held in collaboration with Australia ByDesign Architecture.

Photo credit: Toby Peet