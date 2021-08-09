Logo
The project will sit next to the north of the three International Towers designed by Roger Stirk Harbour + Partners (completed in 2016) which range in height from 39 to 49 storeys. WilkinsonEyre's recently completed Crown Sydney Hotel Resort, also known a
Top UK firm finally wins first job in Sydney

David Chipperfield Architects has finally landed its first job in Australia, a mixed-use tower within Sydney's huge Barangaroo development.
Branko Miletic
09 Aug 2021 2m read View Author

David Chipperfield Architects has finally landed its first job in Australia, a mixed-use tower within Sydney’s huge Barangaroo development, says a story in https://www.architectsjournal.co.uk.

Four years ago the firm lost a $ 1.5b project at 180 George Street to fellow UK rival Foster+ Partners.

A year later the practice missed out for the design of an art gallery in Adelaide’s world-famous Art Gallery of South Australia to Diller Scofidio + Renfro.

Now Chipperfield has been handed the chance to make his Australian debut with a mixed-use scheme for developer Aqualand.

The project will sit next to the north of the three International Towers designed by Roger Stirk Harbour + Partners (completed in 2016) which range in height from 39 to 49 storeys. WilkinsonEyre’s recently completed Crown Sydney Hotel Resort, also known as One Barangaroo, Sydney’s tallest building, stands to the south-west of the site.

Chipperfield’s project (block 7) will form the final piece of the enormous $2.5 billion waterfront redevelopment, and will be lower than its neighbours.

The firm will be working with local practice Durback Block Jagger and Australian Institute of Architects 2020 Gold Medal-winner John Wardle.

The Barangaroo scheme is expected to be completed in 2027.

Caption: Crown Sydney Hotel Resort, also known as One Barangaroo, Sydney’s tallest building, stands to the south-west of the site.

Image: https://www.wilkinsoneyre.com/projects/one-barangaroo

