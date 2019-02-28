Logo
Top articles for February: From unrealised opera house designs to a striking modular beach house
Top articles for February: From unrealised opera house designs to a striking modular beach house

Let’s take a look at some of the most popular articles on Architecture & Design this month.
Let’s take a look at some of the most popular articles on Architecture & Design this February.

1. Seven of the best Sydney Opera House designs that were rejected

Top articles February opera house designs modular house

So outlandish is winning architect Jørn Utzon’s array of concrete shells, we couldn’t help but wonder what some of the other 222 competition entries might have looked like. So we unearthed seven of the best and brought them to life in a series of renderings.

2. Renovating a 1960s home for indoor-outdoor living

Top articles February opera house designs modular house

Bent Annexe is the renovation and extension of a 1960s home to create a light-filled family home fit for indoor-outdoor living.

3. A striking modular home designed to last

Top articles February opera house designs modular house

This modular house is a sophisticated, functional family home that only took 18 weeks to complete.

4. Homes with personalities: The Introvert and The Extrovert

Top articles February opera house designs modular house

These homes have been designed to reflect the human personality traits of introversion (inward-focused and reserved) and extraversion (outward-focused and social).

5. Spectacular views in a minimalist cantilevered home

Top articles February opera house designs modular house

This minimalist, rectangular module home sits cantilevered over a crest in Portsea, Victoria.

6. A house of the utmost luxury and sophistication

Top articles February opera house designs modular house

This house in the affluent Melbourne suburb of Toorak is a home of the utmost luxury and sophistication, designed to exceptional wellness standards.

7. Is this the first ‘Queenslander’ apartment building?

Top articles February opera house designs modular house

Brisbane architects bureau^proberts have reimagined the traditional Queenslander for contemporary high-rise apartment living.

8. Down-to-earth extension of a 1900s bungalow

Top articles February opera house designs modular house

The addition of rammed earth elevates this Federation era bungalow on Sydney's upper North Shore.

9. Designing a fire-proof coastal escape

Top articles February opera house designs modular house

This timber-clad holiday home acts as a coastal escape with strong protection from the elements.

10. Reimagining a home for adaptable living and passive design

Top articles February opera house designs modular house

This project involved extending the living area and study into the garden to provide an improved outdoor connection and increase natural light.

