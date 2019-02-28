Top articles for February: From unrealised opera house designs to a striking modular beach house

Top articles for February: From unrealised opera house designs to a striking modular beach houseLet’s take a look at some of the most popular articles on Architecture & Design this month.
1. Seven of the best Sydney Opera House designs that were rejected
So outlandish is winning architect Jørn Utzon’s array of concrete shells, we couldn’t help but wonder what some of the other 222 competition entries might have looked like. So we unearthed seven of the best and brought them to life in a series of renderings.
2. Renovating a 1960s home for indoor-outdoor living
Bent Annexe is the renovation and extension of a 1960s home to create a light-filled family home fit for indoor-outdoor living.
3. A striking modular home designed to last
This modular house is a sophisticated, functional family home that only took 18 weeks to complete.
4. Homes with personalities: The Introvert and The Extrovert
These homes have been designed to reflect the human personality traits of introversion (inward-focused and reserved) and extraversion (outward-focused and social).
5. Spectacular views in a minimalist cantilevered home
This minimalist, rectangular module home sits cantilevered over a crest in Portsea, Victoria.
6. A house of the utmost luxury and sophistication
This house in the affluent Melbourne suburb of Toorak is a home of the utmost luxury and sophistication, designed to exceptional wellness standards.
7. Is this the first ‘Queenslander’ apartment building?
Brisbane architects bureau^proberts have reimagined the traditional Queenslander for contemporary high-rise apartment living.
8. Down-to-earth extension of a 1900s bungalow
The addition of rammed earth elevates this Federation era bungalow on Sydney's upper North Shore.
9. Designing a fire-proof coastal escape
This timber-clad holiday home acts as a coastal escape with strong protection from the elements.
10. Reimagining a home for adaptable living and passive design
This project involved extending the living area and study into the garden to provide an improved outdoor connection and increase natural light.
