Top articles for February: From unrealised opera house designs to a striking modular beach house

Let’s take a look at some of the most popular articles on Architecture & Design this February.

So outlandish is winning architect Jørn Utzon’s array of concrete shells, we couldn’t help but wonder what some of the other 222 competition entries might have looked like. So we unearthed seven of the best and brought them to life in a series of renderings.

Bent Annexe is the renovation and extension of a 1960s home to create a light-filled family home fit for indoor-outdoor living.

This modular house is a sophisticated, functional family home that only took 18 weeks to complete.

These homes have been designed to reflect the human personality traits of introversion (inward-focused and reserved) and extraversion (outward-focused and social).

This minimalist, rectangular module home sits cantilevered over a crest in Portsea, Victoria.

This house in the affluent Melbourne suburb of Toorak is a home of the utmost luxury and sophistication, designed to exceptional wellness standards.

Brisbane architects bureau^proberts have reimagined the traditional Queenslander for contemporary high-rise apartment living.

The addition of rammed earth elevates this Federation era bungalow on Sydney's upper North Shore.

This timber-clad holiday home acts as a coastal escape with strong protection from the elements.

This project involved extending the living area and study into the garden to provide an improved outdoor connection and increase natural light.