Top 52 projects shortlisted for 2019 Australian Urban Design Awards

City centre revitalisations, eco housing, bikeways, rail and metro developments, town squares, mall upgrades, and an education and community precinct are some of the projects revealed in the shortlist for the 2019 Australian Urban Design Awards announced recently.

Fifty-two projects from across Australia were selected from a pool of 91 entries, and the winners will be announced at a special presentation in Melbourne on 30 October.

Recognising excellence and innovation in urban design, the awards honour contemporary Australian urban design projects while encouraging cities, towns and communities across the country to strive for best practice. Projects are recognised for their excellence across categories for built projects as well as for leadership, advocacy and research.

The jury includes Malcolm Snow, chief executive officer, City Renewal Authority (Canberra) – chair; Julian Bolleter, acting director, Australian Urban Design Research Centre, UWA (Perth); Angelo Candalepas, director, Candalepas Associates (Sydney); William Chandler, director, Chandler Consulting Services (Melbourne); Linda Corkery, discipline director – Landscape Architecture, UNSW (Sydney); Jefa Greenaway, director, Greenaway Architects (Melbourne); Diana Griffiths, director, Urban Design, Studio GL (Sydney); Leanne Hodyl, managing director, Hodyl Land Co (Melbourne); Michael McKeown, director, Jensen Plus (Adelaide); and Amy Muir, director, MUIR Architecture (Melbourne).

“As Australia’s preeminent accolade for outstanding urban design, these awards affirm the importance of the built environment professions in creating places and spaces that enrich the lives of the communities they serve,” says Malcolm Snow, 2019 Australian Urban Design Awards jury chair.

Shortlist

Built projects – city and regional scale

Manatj Park (Kings Square), Perth City Link by Plan E Landscape Architects with Iredale Pedersen Hook Architects and Lyons Architects

City Bikeways – North South Bikeway by City of Adelaide

Newcastle Light Rail by Cox Architecture and Context Landscape Design

Launceston Civic Square by Aspect Studios and City of Launceston

Maitland Levee and Riverlink Building by McGregor Coxall and Chrofi

Maroochydore City Centre by MC3 collaboration

Howard Smith Wharves by HSW Nominees, Urbis and Woods Bagot

Caulfield to Dandenong Level Crossing Removal Project by Aspect Studios with Cox Architecture

Topham Mall North Upgrade by City of Adelaide and Renewal SA

North West Metro by Sydney Metro

Brisbane Street Mall redevelopment by Aspect Studios and City of Launceston

Yandhai Bridge – Nepean River by KI Studio, Transport for NSW – Centre for Urban Design

Built projects – local and neighbourhood scale

Charles and Mollison Street Pocket Park by Hansen Partnership

Rosanna Station by MGS Architects and Jacobs Architects

Ian Potter Southbank Centre by John Wardle Architects

South Eveleigh Youth Space by Convic

Willunga Mainstreet Project by Wax Design with Mulloway Studio for the City of Onkaparinga

Palmwoods New Town Square by Sunshine Coast Council in collaboration with SMEC Australia, Pomo Design and Strategy and CoDesign Studio

City of Hope Eco Housing by Schimminger Architects

Ferrars Street Education and Community Precinct by Tract

Flowstate by Stukel Architecture with Tobhiyah Stone Feller

Corps à Corps at the Institute of Modern Art by Celine Condorelli (artist), Dirk Yates (architect, Speculative Architecture) and Pete Shields (landscape designer)

Bridge of Remembrance by Denton Corker Marshall

Curtin University Creative Quarter and Cycle Hub by Place Laboratory (project lead and landscape architecture), Coniglio Ainsworth Architects (architect), Curtin University (client)

Flour Mill of Summer Hill by Hassell

Parliament of Victoria Members’ Annexe by Peter Elliott Architecture and Urban Design

MPavilion 2018 by Estudio Carme Pinós

Swan Street Bridge Upgrade by BKK Architects with McGregor Coxall and Relume

Mitchell Street Plaza Public Domain Upgrade by Environmental Partnership in association with North Sydney Council

Victoria Square, Kerang by Hansen Partnership

900 Ann Street by John Wardle Architects

ENVI Micro Urban Village by Degenhartshedd architecture and urban design

Eden Lane by RPS (landscape architect), Rothelowman (architect), Aria Property Group (developer)

Cairns Performing Arts Precinct by CA Architects, Cox Architecture and Andrew Prowse Landscape Architect

Green Square Library and Plaza by Studio Hollenstein in association with Stewart Architecture, Hassell and City of Sydney

Greville Street and Grattan Gardens Prahran by Rush Wright Associates

Princess Street Upgrade by Brimbank City Council

Harold Park by Mirvac

Yerrabingin House by Sissons Architects, Aspect Studios and Mirvac Group – Office and Industrial

Royal Adelaide Hospital by Tract

Leadership, advocacy and research – city and regional scale

Sydney Metro Northwest Public Art Plan: Light Line Social Square by Hassell, McGregor Westlake Architecture and Studio TCS in collaboration

Hay Street Pedestrian Priority Zone by City of Perth and Main Roads Western Australia

Southern Parklands Framework by Tyrrellstudio (project lead) and WSPT Team: Chrofi, CityPeople, ParklandPlanners, GTAConsultants, SMATourism, Biosis, StraightTalk, Hollis Partners

Automated and Zero Emission Vehicles – How They Might Reshape our Streets by Ethos Urban and Urban Circus

The Urban Ground Guideline by City of Gold Coast and Archipelago

QDesign by Office of the Queensland Government Architect, Department of Housing and Public Work, Queensland Government

Building Height Standards Review project by Leigh Woolley Architect and Urban Design Consultant

Leadership, advocacy and research – local and neighbourhood scale

Ballarat’s Creative Precinct Master Plan by MGS Architects and Mary Papaioannou

Engaging the community in the principles of urban design: Serious Urban Play by University of the Sunshine Coast

Building Mixity! Cremorne2025 37.83°S 144.993°E by Maud Cassaignau, Markus Jung with Matthew Xue Monash University, Monash Art Design and Architecture (MADA)

Bankstown Complete Streets Plan and “Future Street” Installation by Canterbury-Bankstown Council, Roberts Day, Environmental Partnership, GTA Consultants, Place Design Group

Streets for People Feasibility Study by Hansen Partnership

Image credits:

Manatj Park (Kings Square), Perth City Link by Plan E Landscape Architects with Iredale Pedersen Hook Architects and Lyons Architects - Image: Peter Bennetts

Parliament of Victoria Members’ Annexe by Peter Elliott Architecture and Urban Design - Image: John Gollings

Sydney Metro Northwest Public Art Plan: Light Line Social Square by Hassell, McGregor Westlake Architecture and Studio TCS in collaboration - Image: Hassell