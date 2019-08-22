Top 52 projects shortlisted for 2019 Australian Urban Design Awards

Top 52 projects shortlisted for 2019 Australian Urban Design AwardsCity centre revitalisations, eco housing, bikeways, rail and metro developments, town squares, and mall upgrades are some of the projects revealed in the shortlist for the 2019 Australian Urban Design Awards announced recently.
Fifty-two projects from across Australia were selected from a pool of 91 entries, and the winners will be announced at a special presentation in Melbourne on 30 October.
Recognising excellence and innovation in urban design, the awards honour contemporary Australian urban design projects while encouraging cities, towns and communities across the country to strive for best practice. Projects are recognised for their excellence across categories for built projects as well as for leadership, advocacy and research.
The jury includes Malcolm Snow, chief executive officer, City Renewal Authority (Canberra) – chair; Julian Bolleter, acting director, Australian Urban Design Research Centre, UWA (Perth); Angelo Candalepas, director, Candalepas Associates (Sydney); William Chandler, director, Chandler Consulting Services (Melbourne); Linda Corkery, discipline director – Landscape Architecture, UNSW (Sydney); Jefa Greenaway, director, Greenaway Architects (Melbourne); Diana Griffiths, director, Urban Design, Studio GL (Sydney); Leanne Hodyl, managing director, Hodyl Land Co (Melbourne); Michael McKeown, director, Jensen Plus (Adelaide); and Amy Muir, director, MUIR Architecture (Melbourne).
“As Australia’s preeminent accolade for outstanding urban design, these awards affirm the importance of the built environment professions in creating places and spaces that enrich the lives of the communities they serve,” says Malcolm Snow, 2019 Australian Urban Design Awards jury chair.
Shortlist
Built projects – city and regional scale
- Manatj Park (Kings Square), Perth City Link by Plan E Landscape Architects with Iredale Pedersen Hook Architects and Lyons Architects
- City Bikeways – North South Bikeway by City of Adelaide
- Newcastle Light Rail by Cox Architecture and Context Landscape Design
- Launceston Civic Square by Aspect Studios and City of Launceston
- Maitland Levee and Riverlink Building by McGregor Coxall and Chrofi
- Maroochydore City Centre by MC3 collaboration
- Howard Smith Wharves by HSW Nominees, Urbis and Woods Bagot
- Caulfield to Dandenong Level Crossing Removal Project by Aspect Studios with Cox Architecture
- Topham Mall North Upgrade by City of Adelaide and Renewal SA
- North West Metro by Sydney Metro
- Brisbane Street Mall redevelopment by Aspect Studios and City of Launceston
- Yandhai Bridge – Nepean River by KI Studio, Transport for NSW – Centre for Urban Design
Built projects – local and neighbourhood scale
- Charles and Mollison Street Pocket Park by Hansen Partnership
- Rosanna Station by MGS Architects and Jacobs Architects
- Ian Potter Southbank Centre by John Wardle Architects
- South Eveleigh Youth Space by Convic
- Willunga Mainstreet Project by Wax Design with Mulloway Studio for the City of Onkaparinga
- Palmwoods New Town Square by Sunshine Coast Council in collaboration with SMEC Australia, Pomo Design and Strategy and CoDesign Studio
- City of Hope Eco Housing by Schimminger Architects
- Ferrars Street Education and Community Precinct by Tract
- Flowstate by Stukel Architecture with Tobhiyah Stone Feller
- Corps à Corps at the Institute of Modern Art by Celine Condorelli (artist), Dirk Yates (architect, Speculative Architecture) and Pete Shields (landscape designer)
- Bridge of Remembrance by Denton Corker Marshall
- Curtin University Creative Quarter and Cycle Hub by Place Laboratory (project lead and landscape architecture), Coniglio Ainsworth Architects (architect), Curtin University (client)
- Flour Mill of Summer Hill by Hassell
- Parliament of Victoria Members’ Annexe by Peter Elliott Architecture and Urban Design
- MPavilion 2018 by Estudio Carme Pinós
- Swan Street Bridge Upgrade by BKK Architects with McGregor Coxall and Relume
- Mitchell Street Plaza Public Domain Upgrade by Environmental Partnership in association with North Sydney Council
- Victoria Square, Kerang by Hansen Partnership
- 900 Ann Street by John Wardle Architects
- ENVI Micro Urban Village by Degenhartshedd architecture and urban design
- Eden Lane by RPS (landscape architect), Rothelowman (architect), Aria Property Group (developer)
- Cairns Performing Arts Precinct by CA Architects, Cox Architecture and Andrew Prowse Landscape Architect
- Green Square Library and Plaza by Studio Hollenstein in association with Stewart Architecture, Hassell and City of Sydney
- Greville Street and Grattan Gardens Prahran by Rush Wright Associates
- Princess Street Upgrade by Brimbank City Council
- Harold Park by Mirvac
- Yerrabingin House by Sissons Architects, Aspect Studios and Mirvac Group – Office and Industrial
- Royal Adelaide Hospital by Tract
Leadership, advocacy and research – city and regional scale
- Sydney Metro Northwest Public Art Plan: Light Line Social Square by Hassell, McGregor Westlake Architecture and Studio TCS in collaboration
- Hay Street Pedestrian Priority Zone by City of Perth and Main Roads Western Australia
- Southern Parklands Framework by Tyrrellstudio (project lead) and WSPT Team: Chrofi, CityPeople, ParklandPlanners, GTAConsultants, SMATourism, Biosis, StraightTalk, Hollis Partners
- Automated and Zero Emission Vehicles – How They Might Reshape our Streets by Ethos Urban and Urban Circus
- The Urban Ground Guideline by City of Gold Coast and Archipelago
- QDesign by Office of the Queensland Government Architect, Department of Housing and Public Work, Queensland Government
- Building Height Standards Review project by Leigh Woolley Architect and Urban Design Consultant
Leadership, advocacy and research – local and neighbourhood scale
- Ballarat’s Creative Precinct Master Plan by MGS Architects and Mary Papaioannou
- Engaging the community in the principles of urban design: Serious Urban Play by University of the Sunshine Coast
- Building Mixity! Cremorne2025 37.83°S 144.993°E by Maud Cassaignau, Markus Jung with Matthew Xue Monash University, Monash Art Design and Architecture (MADA)
- Bankstown Complete Streets Plan and “Future Street” Installation by Canterbury-Bankstown Council, Roberts Day, Environmental Partnership, GTA Consultants, Place Design Group
- Streets for People Feasibility Study by Hansen Partnership
Image credits:
Manatj Park (Kings Square), Perth City Link by Plan E Landscape Architects with Iredale Pedersen Hook Architects and Lyons Architects - Image: Peter Bennetts
Parliament of Victoria Members’ Annexe by Peter Elliott Architecture and Urban Design - Image: John Gollings
Sydney Metro Northwest Public Art Plan: Light Line Social Square by Hassell, McGregor Westlake Architecture and Studio TCS in collaboration - Image: Hassell
