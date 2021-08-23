The Best Architecture Master’s (BAM) rankings for 2021 have been released, with the University of Sydney ranked the highest architecture school in Australia, and 19th in the world overall.

The rankings are designed to inform architecture students about the best International Master’s programs at their disposal. Master’s Degree programs from 22 institutions across the globe were selected as part of the 2021 rankings, with an Expert Committee of 15 professors coming together to rank the schools. The approach enables BAM to make an international-comparative study, reflecting the best architecture master’s programs around the globe.

The Master’s programs are compared and evaluated through the BAM Methodology, which includes the referencing of QS Rankings for Architecture / Built Environment subjects for each degree, with other rankings systems such as the Design Intelligence Rankings and The Guardian University Guide also referenced in order to make judgements.

Harvard University’s Master in Architecture II remained at the top of the list, with Colombia University taking second place with its Master of Science Degree in Advanced Architectural Design course. TU Delft in the Netherlands rounded out the podium, ranking as the best architectural Master’s Degree in Europe. Asia’s best program at China’s Tsinghua University took fourth place, with the Master in Architecture of the Pontificia Universidad Católica in Chile occupied 15th position, recognised as the best program in South America.

The University of Sydney’s Master of Architecture took 19th place, and was the only Australian Master’s program on the list. Scoring a total of 73,333 (Harvard’s Master in Architecture II scored 100,000), the Master of Architecture provides a dynamic studio-based learning environment that produces graduates who are forward thinking, collaborative and at the forefront of the changing architectural profession. Future designers are challenged to expand their conceptual and creative skills, while remaining grounded in the requirements essential for professional registration and practice once graduated.

Please find the full list below.

1. Master of Architecture II - Harvard University, USA

2. Master of Science degree in Advanced Architectural Design - Colombia University, USA

3. The Berlage Post-master in Architecture and Urban Design - TUDElft, Netherlands

4. Master of Advanced Studies in Collective Housing - Universidad Politécnica de Madrid, Spain

5. English Program for Master in Architecture - Tsinghua University, China

6. Postprofessional Graduate Program in Architecture - Princeton University, USA

7. March in Architecture & Urbanism - The Architectural Association, England

8. Architectural Design MArch (B-pro) - University College of London, England, United Kingdom

9. Post-Professional Master of Science, Advanced Architectural Design Cornell University, USA

10. Master of Arts in Architecture - Technische Universität München, Germany

11. Master of Architecture in Typology - Technische Universität, Germany

=12. Master Architecture and Urban Design, Politecnico di Milano, Italy

=12. Master’s in Advanced Studies in Architecture - Universitat Politécnica de Catalunya, Spain

14. Master’s Degree in Theory and Architectural Design - Universidad de Navarra, Spain

=15. M.Arch 2 - Southern California Institute of Architecture, USA

=15. Magíster en Arquitectura - Pontificia Universidad Católica de Chile, Chile

=17. M.S. Architecture and Urban Design - University of California, USA

=17. Maestría en Arquitectura - Universidad de Los Andes, Colombia

19. Master of Architecture - The University of Sydney, Australia

20. Maestría en Proyecto Arquitectónico - Universidad de Buenos Aires, Argentina

21. Master of Sciences MSc in Architecture - KTH Royal Institute of Technology, Sweden

22. Master in Architectural Design - Universidade de São Paulo, Brazil

For more information regarding the rankings, visit bestarchitecturemasters.com.