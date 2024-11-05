1. Grimshaw wins RIBA Stirling Prize for London’s Elizabeth Line

https://www.architectureanddesign.com.au/news/grimshaw-wins-riba-stirling-prize

The Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA) has announced the Elizabeth Line as the winner of the 2024 RIBA Stirling Prize.

2. Koichi Takada designs Mamsha Palm in Abu Dhabi

https://www.architectureanddesign.com.au/news/koichi-takada-designs-mamsha-palm-abu-dhabi

Aldar Properties has announced the launch of Mamsha Palm, a new benchmark in luxury living on Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi, designed by none other than Koichi Takada Architects.

3. Arada selects Woods Bagot to deliver four Sydney projects

https://www.architectureanddesign.com.au/news/arada-selects-woods-bagot-to-deliver-syd-projects

In its first expansion outside the UAE, master developer Arada is making its Australian debut with four residential projects in Sydney, with Woods Bagot to lead and deliver the design.

4. Rethinking sustainable architecture with Carol Marra

https://www.architectureanddesign.com.au/people/embodying-sustainable-architecture-carol-marra

Carol Marra, co-founder of Marra+Yeh, is a distinguished architect renowned for her commitment to sustainable design. With a passion for creating environmentally conscious spaces, Marra has been instrumental in integrating innovative practices that prioritise ecological balance.

5. How art and urban sports can create socially inclusive public spaces

https://www.architectureanddesign.com.au/news/how-art-creates-socially-inclusive-public-spaces

A new study into public art in urban landscapes has revealed how thoughtful design strategies centred on contemporary urban sports can reimagine how diverse communities use public spaces.

6. Jan van Schaik reflects on recent project WAMA, art and life

https://www.architectureanddesign.com.au/people/dependent-upon-natural-environment-janvanschaik

It’s a family affair. MvS Architects Director Jan van Schaik is a third generation architect, and that’s a lineage that also includes art – which all three generations studied before undertaking degrees in architecture.

7. Retrofitting Sirius with BVN

https://www.architectureanddesign.com.au/news/retrofitting-sirius-with-bvn

The architecture studio has renovated Sydney’s brutalist Sirius building, dating back to the 1970s. Saved from demolition by developer JDH Capital and BVN, Sirius is one of many Australian buildings to benefit from being redeveloped rather than knocked down and rebuilt.

8. Wilson Architects turns 140

https://www.architectureanddesign.com.au/news/wilsonarchitects-turns-140

Founded by AB Wilson in 1884, the practice played a pivotal role in benchmarking what was possible for sub-tropical architecture.

9. Building off-Earth colonies with Space architects

https://www.architectureanddesign.com.au/news/building-off-earth-colonies-with-space-architects

The inaugural Australian Space Architecture Challenge (ASAC) was organised by a team from the University of Adelaide’s Andy Thomas Centre for Space Resources (ATCSR). The competition was not limited to architecture students but all those who dream about human presence in deep space.

10. Sam Crawford Architects turns 25

https://www.architectureanddesign.com.au/people/sam-crawford-architects-turns-25

For 25 years Sam Crawford has been delivering diverse and unique architecture projects across all types, scales and budgets with one goal - the common good.

Main image: Koichi Takada designs Mamsha Palm in Abu Dhabi.