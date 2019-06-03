Let’s take a look at the top 10 stories covered by Architecture & Design this May.

Plans of Parramatta’s new $280 million Engineering Innovation Hub have been revealed with the NSW Government calling on locals to have their say on the new precinct.

The world’s skinniest skyscraper, designer by SHoP Architects, has been completed in New York.

Balmoral House is a family home that makes the most of a small site with precious harbour views.

Rather unassuming from the streetfront, Cloud House has been thoughtfully designed for its suburban coastal context. The home gets its name from its design concept, which maximises the opportunity for light to interact with the surfaces of the house like the facets of a cloud.

Moat’s Corner is a house inspired by history, nature and modernist design.

This project is a minimalist holiday house designed as a modern interpretation of the traditional Australian beach shack.

According to The West Australian newspaper and Seven's Today Tonight, alleged building defects have been observed in the newly built Elizabeth Quay apartment towers in Perth.

Garden House is a relaxing retreat for a Sydney-based empty nester couple. After the children moved out, the clients wanted to create a sanctuary, a place to unwind from fast-paced Sydney life and entertain family and other guests.

This project is a high-quality yet low-maintenance weekend retreat that blends effortlessly with its idyllic bush setting.

An existing warehouse conversion has been transformed into a “concrete bunker” for two design professionals in Camperdown.