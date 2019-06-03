Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Parramatta Innovation Hub
shareShare

Top 10 articles for May: From Parramatta's new innovation gub to a concrete bunker apartment

Let’s take a look at the top 10 stories covered by Architecture & Design this May.
Architecture News & Editorial Desk
Architecture News & Editorial Desk

03 Jun 2019 2m read View Author

Top-10-articles-for-May-2019-1732011862.png

sharestar

1 of 1 slides

Let’s take a look at the top 10 stories covered by Architecture & Design this May.

1. Parramatta’s new $280 million innovation hub plans open for discussion

Parramatta innovation hub

Plans of Parramatta’s new $280 million Engineering Innovation Hub have been revealed with the NSW Government calling on locals to have their say on the new precinct.

2. World’s skinniest skyscraper completed in New York

World's skinniest skyscraper New York

The world’s skinniest skyscraper, designer by SHoP Architects, has been completed in New York.

3. Balmoral House: Thoughtful design for a challenging site

Balmoral House

Balmoral House is a family home that makes the most of a small site with precious harbour views.

4. Cloud House: Light, bright and open to the sky

Cloud House

Rather unassuming from the streetfront, Cloud House has been thoughtfully designed for its suburban coastal context. The home gets its name from its design concept, which maximises the opportunity for light to interact with the surfaces of the house like the facets of a cloud.

5. A modernist-inspired home that celebrates the garden

Modernist inspired house

Moat’s Corner is a house inspired by history, nature and modernist design.

6. A minimalist beach shack in remote Tasmania

minimalist beach shack

This project is a minimalist holiday house designed as a modern interpretation of the traditional Australian beach shack.

7. Building defects alleged at Elizabeth Quay towers

Elizabeth Quay Towers

According to The West Australian newspaper and Seven's Today Tonight, alleged building defects have been observed in the newly built Elizabeth Quay apartment towers in Perth.

8. Garden House: A tranquil escape from fast-paced city life

Garden house

Garden House is a relaxing retreat for a Sydney-based empty nester couple. After the children moved out, the clients wanted to create a sanctuary, a place to unwind from fast-paced Sydney life and entertain family and other guests.

9. Designing a low-maintenance weekend retreat in the bush

Weekend bush retreat

This project is a high-quality yet low-maintenance weekend retreat that blends effortlessly with its idyllic bush setting.

10. Designing a utilitarian “concrete bunker” apartment

Concrete bunker

An existing warehouse conversion has been transformed into a “concrete bunker” for two design professionals in Camperdown.

  • Popular Articles
  • Rinnai air conditioners warranty
    Product News

    A new standard of confidence: Rinnai’s 7-year air conditioning warranty has arrived

  • Introducing Mansard by BonYan, Carr and Eckersley Garden Architecture
    Industry News

    Introducing Mansard by BonYan, Carr and Eckersley Garden Architecture

  • Net zero home to power a sustainable future
    Industry News

    Net zero home to power a sustainable future

  • Discover Gordon Place by Woods Bagot
    Industry News

    Discover Gordon Place by Woods Bagot

Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap