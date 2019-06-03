Top 10 articles for May: From Parramatta's new innovation gub to a concrete bunker apartmentLet’s take a look at the top 10 stories covered by Architecture & Design this May.
1. Parramatta’s new $280 million innovation hub plans open for discussion
Plans of Parramatta’s new $280 million Engineering Innovation Hub have been revealed with the NSW Government calling on locals to have their say on the new precinct.
2. World’s skinniest skyscraper completed in New York
The world’s skinniest skyscraper, designer by SHoP Architects, has been completed in New York.
3. Balmoral House: Thoughtful design for a challenging site
Balmoral House is a family home that makes the most of a small site with precious harbour views.
4. Cloud House: Light, bright and open to the sky
Rather unassuming from the streetfront, Cloud House has been thoughtfully designed for its suburban coastal context. The home gets its name from its design concept, which maximises the opportunity for light to interact with the surfaces of the house like the facets of a cloud.
5. A modernist-inspired home that celebrates the garden
Moat’s Corner is a house inspired by history, nature and modernist design.
6. A minimalist beach shack in remote Tasmania
This project is a minimalist holiday house designed as a modern interpretation of the traditional Australian beach shack.
7. Building defects alleged at Elizabeth Quay towers
According to The West Australian newspaper and Seven's Today Tonight, alleged building defects have been observed in the newly built Elizabeth Quay apartment towers in Perth.
8. Garden House: A tranquil escape from fast-paced city life
Garden House is a relaxing retreat for a Sydney-based empty nester couple. After the children moved out, the clients wanted to create a sanctuary, a place to unwind from fast-paced Sydney life and entertain family and other guests.
9. Designing a low-maintenance weekend retreat in the bush
This project is a high-quality yet low-maintenance weekend retreat that blends effortlessly with its idyllic bush setting.
10. Designing a utilitarian “concrete bunker” apartment
An existing warehouse conversion has been transformed into a “concrete bunker” for two design professionals in Camperdown.
