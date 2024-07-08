With June now in the rear-view mirror, let’s take a look at the top 10 stories covered throughout the month. Click on the title to read the full story and let us know which ones were your favourites – or what else we should have covered.

1.Nuclear power has merits, but investing in renewables ensures long-term energy security, says academic

Opposition Leader Peter Dutton has announced that he will go to the next election promising to build seven nuclear power stations. Dutton has promised the sites can be operational between 2035 and 2037 and will be built on retired or retiring coal stations.

2. Kaunitz Yeung Architecture breaks new ground with culturally appropriate aged care

Over the last 7 years Kaunitz Yeung Architecture has been quietly working with a wide spectrum of collaborators to develop a new more culturally appropriate approach to Aboriginal & Torres Strait Islander Aged Care.

3.Design collaboration’s winning concept for Aboriginal cultural precinct in Canberra revealed

An Indigenous-led concept envisioned by Djinjama and COLA Studio, Hassell and Edition Office has won the design competition for Ngurra: The National Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Cultural Precinct in Canberra.

4.Blackwattle Bay renewal to deliver 300 more homes and new public spaces

The NSW Government is seeking a development partner for the renewal of a 3.6-hectare parcel of Government-owned land currently home to the Sydney Fish Market in Sydney’s Blackwattle Bay.

5.Sydney Brutalist building and vandal magnet awaits demolition

The Bidura Children’s Court and Metropolitan Remand Centre, an iconic example of Brutalist architecture in Sydney, continues to be in the news, amid concerns about trespassers, building safety, and project delays.

6.ICAC’s Operation Mantis hearings continue

ICAC has officially commenced hearings on allegations concerning former Canterbury-Bankstown Council employee Benjamin Webb and council contractor Pietro Cossu as part of Operation Mantis.

7.Woods Bagot prepares for opening of defining residential precinct

Woods Bagot, Aqualand and Richards Stanisich are gearing up to cut the ribbon on Aura by Aqualand later this month, a sculptural tower that sits high above North Sydney that aims to redefine both streetscape and skyline

8.Powerhouse Place leads victory parade at 2024 Victorian Architecture Awards

Public Realm Lab, which designed Powerhouse Place in Mildura, took home multiple awards at the 2024 Victorian Architecture Awards, with the multi-faceted community precinct also achieving the unique honour of being the most awarded project of the year.

9.Towering Bates Smart student accommodation plans opposed by locals and Council

The University of New South Wales (UNSW) is planning to build massive student accommodation towers on their Anzac Parade site in Kensington, Sydney but the proposal is receiving a backlash from students, residents, neighbouring buildings and the Randwick Council.

10.Second building unveiled for Sydney’s future third CBD

Architectus, Aileen Sage Architects and Jacobs have released the concepts for the second stage of the Advanced Manufacturing Research Facility (AMRF), a three-level, 12,000 sqm precinct located in the future Bradfield City Centre.