Top 10 articles for March: From Australia's best toilet to a monolithic concrete family home

Let’s take a look at the top 10 stories covered by Architecture & Design this March.

Westpoint Shopping Centre in Blacktown, NSW has been named Australia’s Best Bathroom for 2019.

This 32sqm house explores the micro-living movement, proving that bigger isn’t necessarily better for this family of four.

Philip Cox, original architect of Allianz Stadium, is facing potential termination by Cox Architecture over comments he made in defence of the stadium.

This dramatic concrete home is hard to miss among the neighbouring period homes.

The Long House is a simple, contemporary home that takes advantage of angles and shapes to control light and create a playful and modernist feel.

This rural Victorian home, inspired by the steel framed haysheds that dot the landscape, evokes notions of the frontier; of survival in a never-ending battle with nature.

The Jewellery Box is a sustainable home for a small family that uses passive design principles to create a comfortable, functional space.

This project is a light-filled renovation and addition to a formerly run-down Victorian terrace house in Fitzroy.

A folded (or “pleated") roof form and charred cypress cladding are nicely highlighted in this extension to a weatherboard house in Highett, Victoria.

Cantilevered high over the steep terrain of Buderim Mountain, Two Tree House is a breezy subtropical home with expansive views of the Sunshine Coast.