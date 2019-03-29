Top 10 articles for March: From Australia's best toilet to a monolithic concrete family home

Top 10 articles for March: From Australia's best toilet to a monolithic concrete family homeLet’s take a look at the top 10 stories covered by Architecture & Design this March.
1. Blacktown shopping complex flushed over best toilet award
Westpoint Shopping Centre in Blacktown, NSW has been named Australia’s Best Bathroom for 2019.
2. Less is more: A 32sqm house fit for a young family
This 32sqm house explores the micro-living movement, proving that bigger isn’t necessarily better for this family of four.
3. Philip Cox could be fired over Allianz Stadium comments
Philip Cox, original architect of Allianz Stadium, is facing potential termination by Cox Architecture over comments he made in defence of the stadium.
4. The dramatic family home showcasing the beauty of concrete
This dramatic concrete home is hard to miss among the neighbouring period homes.
5. A modernist-inspired subtropical home
The Long House is a simple, contemporary home that takes advantage of angles and shapes to control light and create a playful and modernist feel.
6. A rural home designed for harsh weather conditions
This rural Victorian home, inspired by the steel framed haysheds that dot the landscape, evokes notions of the frontier; of survival in a never-ending battle with nature.
7. Sustainability and passive design in a family home on a budget
The Jewellery Box is a sustainable home for a small family that uses passive design principles to create a comfortable, functional space.
8. Bringing light into a dark, dilapidated Victorian terrace
This project is a light-filled renovation and addition to a formerly run-down Victorian terrace house in Fitzroy.
9. Beach vibes in a “pleated” timber house
A folded (or “pleated") roof form and charred cypress cladding are nicely highlighted in this extension to a weatherboard house in Highett, Victoria.
10. A modular, cantilevered home overlooking the Sunshine Coast
Cantilevered high over the steep terrain of Buderim Mountain, Two Tree House is a breezy subtropical home with expansive views of the Sunshine Coast.
