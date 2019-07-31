Let’s take a look at the top 10 stories covered by Architecture & Design this July.

Hidden House is modest coastal home designed for a retired couple in the coastal Victorian town of Inverloch.

Planning and Public Spaces Minister Rob Stokes joined the Parramatta community recently to celebrate the opening of Paperbark Playground, which is the ninth inclusive playground to open across the State as part of the Government’s Everyone Can Play program.

After starting in 1999 as a simple Mornington Peninsula beach shack, St Andrews Beach Villa has finally reached completion.

Central Park Road Residence is a Danish-style revival of a 1970s Melbourne home for clients with Danish heritage.

Mermaid Beach Residence is a monumental concrete home positioned along a surf beach in Queensland. Designed to stand the test of time, it presents an impressive, guarded facade to the streetfront while opening up to beautiful ocean views to the rear.

This home has been formed entirely by a desire to connect to its Vaucluse site, which boasts stunning views of Sydney Harbour.

This new two-storey home has been designed for accessibility on the ground floor while making the most of a narrow lot.

Perched on a headland in Middle Harbour is this 1950s modernist home, which has been renovated to expand and place a greater focus on its many gardens.

More than 70 designs were proposed and all of them were rejected. Dorman Long eventually won the contract in 1924 after successive competitions. But did the judges make the right call?

This warehouse conversion has transformed a 100-year-old car assembly factory into a flexible three-bedroom home.