hidden coastal house
Top 10 articles for July: From a hidden coastal house to a car factory-turned-home

Let’s take a look at the top 10 stories covered by Architecture & Design this July.
Top-10-articles-July-2019-1732011656.png

1. Hidden House: A private haven in coastal Victoria

hidden house

Hidden House is modest coastal home designed for a retired couple in the coastal Victorian town of Inverloch.

2. New inclusive playground in Parramatta thanks to $1.5 million from NSW Government

inclusive playground parramatta

Planning and Public Spaces Minister Rob Stokes joined the Parramatta community recently to celebrate the opening of Paperbark Playground, which is the ninth inclusive playground to open across the State as part of the Government’s Everyone Can Play program.

3. The rugged beach house 30 years in the making

rugged beach house Woods Bagot

After starting in 1999 as a simple Mornington Peninsula beach shack, St Andrews Beach Villa has finally reached completion.

4. A Danish-style renovation of a 1970s Melbourne home

Danish style house

Central Park Road Residence is a Danish-style revival of a 1970s Melbourne home for clients with Danish heritage.

5. A home of opposites: Mermaid Beach Residence

Mermaid Beach house

Mermaid Beach Residence is a monumental concrete home positioned along a surf beach in Queensland. Designed to stand the test of time, it presents an impressive, guarded facade to the streetfront while opening up to beautiful ocean views to the rear.

6. A design that maximises stunning Sydney Harbour views

house Sydney Harbour views

This home has been formed entirely by a desire to connect to its Vaucluse site, which boasts stunning views of Sydney Harbour.

7. Designing a house for accessibility and a narrow site

accessible house

This new two-storey home has been designed for accessibility on the ground floor while making the most of a narrow lot.

8. Nature prevails in a mid-century modern makeover

Mid-century modern makeover

Perched on a headland in Middle Harbour is this 1950s modernist home, which has been renovated to expand and place a greater focus on its many gardens.

9. What Sydney Harbour Bridge could have looked like

sydney harbour bridge f. ernest stowe

More than 70 designs were proposed and all of them were rejected. Dorman Long eventually won the contract in 1924 after successive competitions. But did the judges make the right call?

10. Sydney car factory turned flexible inner-city home

sydney car factory house

This warehouse conversion has transformed a 100-year-old car assembly factory into a flexible three-bedroom home.

