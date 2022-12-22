Soon to launch Season 7 of our well-known podcast series, Talking Architecture & Design, this year we decided to celebrate the top 10 podcasts of the year.

So here they are in order from 1 to 10, with a link to the podcast itself.

1. Episode 98: Caroma Industrial Designers Luke di Michiel & Andy Grigor talk toilet design, technology, water savings and sustainability

2. Episode 99: Rob Bryant talks about digital twin technology and how it relates to sustainability

3. Episode 100: Luke Johnson from Architectus talks about design, sustainability and the brutalism of Macquarie University

4. Episode 101: Jayne Harrison on inspiration, education design and the unique qualities women bring to the profession

5. Episode 104: Australia's foremost colour expert Kim Chadwick on what is colour and how it affects the way we design

6. Episode 105: The indefatigable Dr. Davina Jackson on her new book and the reality of Australian design

7. Episode 107: How Kris Spann is reimagining Australia's public retail spaces

8. Episode 108: Builder, designer and sustainability advocate David Coates gives the hard truth about sustainability

9. Episode 111: Ruth McKenzie from NorthbyNorth talks about sustainability, the modern commercial space & the path towards zero net emissions

10. Episode 122: Waterproofing expert Paul Ratcliff explains what we are doing all wrong when waterproofing our buildings

For the full series, click here.