Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Our Top 10 Podcasts for 2022
shareShare

Our Top 10 Podcasts for 2022

Soon to launch Season 7 of our well-known podcast series, Talking Architecture & Design, this year we decided to celebrate the top 10 podcasts of the year.
Branko Miletic
Branko Miletic

22 Dec 2022 2m read View Author

Top-10-Podcasts-for-2022-1732008439.png

sharestar

1 of 1 slides

Soon to launch Season 7 of our well-known podcast series, Talking Architecture & Design, this year we decided to celebrate the top 10 podcasts of the year.

So here they are in order from 1 to 10, with a link to the podcast itself.

1. Episode 98: Caroma Industrial Designers Luke di Michiel & Andy Grigor talk toilet design, technology, water savings and sustainability

2. Episode 99: Rob Bryant talks about digital twin technology and how it relates to sustainability

3. Episode 100: Luke Johnson from Architectus talks about design, sustainability and the brutalism of Macquarie University

4. Episode 101: Jayne Harrison on inspiration, education design and the unique qualities women bring to the profession

5. Episode 104: Australia's foremost colour expert Kim Chadwick on what is colour and how it affects the way we design

6. Episode 105: The indefatigable Dr. Davina Jackson on her new book and the reality of Australian design

7. Episode 107: How Kris Spann is reimagining Australia's public retail spaces

8. Episode 108: Builder, designer and sustainability advocate David Coates gives the hard truth about sustainability

9. Episode 111: Ruth McKenzie from NorthbyNorth talks about sustainability, the modern commercial space & the path towards zero net emissions

10. Episode 122: Waterproofing expert Paul Ratcliff explains what we are doing all wrong when waterproofing our buildings

For the full series, click here.

  • Popular Articles
  • Brisbane 2032 is no longer legally bound to be ‘climate positive’. What about it's green legacy?
    Features

    Brisbane 2032 is no longer legally bound to be ‘climate positive’. What about it's green legacy?

  • Regenerative Now panel talk
    Industry News

    Climate Action Week 2025: Leading architects share their insights on regenerative design and more

  • PGH Bricks Melbourne Holocaust Museum Leo Showell KTA Morada-Ceniza Exterior.jpg
    Resources

    Case study: Melbourne Holocaust Museum, Melbourne, VIC

  • Are you this year’s Editor’s Choice?
    Sustainability

    Are you this year’s Editor’s Choice?

Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap