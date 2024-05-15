Construction has commenced on a Ryall Smyth-designed social housing development in Miami on Queensland’s Gold Coast, which forms part of the wider push by the Miles Government to deliver over 50,000 new social housing dwellings between now and 2046.

A jointly-developed project between Community Housing Queensland and the state government, the transformation of the current public housing precinct will see 30 new dwellings created for individuals aged 55 and above. An embedded network, solar power and centralised hot water will be a feature of each residence.

Located in close proximity to public transport, community hubs and amenities and shopping centres, residents will additionally benefit from private open spaces and a rooftop communal area that comprises a BBQ, pergola and seating areas.

“Our Homes for Queenslanders plan is getting more shovels in the ground and tradies on the tools to build the homes Queenslanders need,” says QLD Housing Minister Meaghan Scanlon.

“Queenslanders have already seen us work with industry to find new ways to build homes faster – including social homes – and we’ll be working with them closely to program another 53,500 over coming decades.”

It offers residents an ideal place to socialise and relax. Additionally, a pedestrian pathway will promote walkability and connectivity within the community, enhancing the overall living experience at Miami Apartments. The two small onsite offices will ensure the development is well maintained and effectively managed to meet residents’ needs.