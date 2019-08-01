Tonkin Zulhaikar Greer-renovated UNSW Roundhouse wins sustainability award

The Australian Institute of Architects has named UNSW Roundhouse as the winner of the ‘Sustainability’ category in the 2019 NSW Architecture Awards which recognised the Roundhouse for its intelligent sustainable initiatives, natural materials and efficient energy systems.

“The Roundhouse upgrade is part of a University-wide commitment to sustainability,’ says UNSW head of Environmental Sustainability William Syddall, who added that the renovation of the Roundhouse building “demonstrates UNSW’s commitment to embedding leading environmental sustainability principles into the planning and operation of its campuses.”

“By retaining the original structure and façade the team have preserved the iconic character of the Roundhouse, while substantially enhancing its energy and water efficiency,” he says.

UNSW this year has launched an ambitious Environmental Sustainability Plan 2019-21 (ESP). The plan is designed to address UNSW’s key environmental issues and defines commitments, targets and activities across ten focus areas including climate action, waste and recycling, and energy and water efficiency.

UNSW says it will switch to 100 percent renewable electricity, and its buildings will net zero-emission in operation by 2020, as part of the new three-year plan.

The renovations, designed by Tonkin Zulhaikar Greer Architects, honour the original design by NSW government architect Joseph W. van der Steen.