The Precinct received the state's top award, the NSW Architecture Medallion, as well as awards for Public Architecture, Greenway Award for Heritage and a commendation for Interior Architecture. Earlier this year Walsh Bay Arts Precinct won in the Adaptive
Tonkin Zulaikha Greer Architects pick up a duo of awards for Walsh Bay Arts Precinct

Branko Miletic
Branko Miletic

14 Nov 2022 2m read View Author

Walsh Bay Arts Precinct, Sydney’s newest cultural precinct has won the Lachlan Macquarie Award for Heritage at the 2022 National Architecture Awards, alongside a National Award for Public Architecture

Selected by a jury, the Precinct received the Lachlan Macquarie Award for Heritage as well as a National Award for Public Architecture, for the transformation of Pier 2/3 and Wharf 4/5 undertaken by Tonkin Zulaikha Greer Architects.

Minister for Arts Ben Franklin says “It is exciting to see the stunning redevelopment of the historic Pier 2/3 and Wharf 4/5, led by TZG Architects, continue to be recognised for its innovation and heritage-sensitive architectural excellence. It is further testament to the importance of Walsh Bay Arts Precinct as the nation’s premier arts and cultural hub.”

This year’s 2022 awards program attracted hundreds of entrants, with 184 entries eligible for the National Awards. A comprehensive judging process determines the shortlisted and winning entries. The winners were announced at an event at Taronga Zoo on Thursday 3 November.

In addition to these two new awards, Walsh Bay Arts Precinct has already received significant acclaim for TZG’s heritage-sensitive redevelopment, including awards in four categories at the 2022 NSW Architecture Awards.

The Precinct received the state’s top award, the NSW Architecture Medallion, as well as awards for Public Architecture, Greenway Award for Heritage and a commendation for Interior Architecture. Earlier this year Walsh Bay Arts Precinct won in the Adaptive Reuse category at the National Trust Heritage Awards 2022, and in July 2021 the renovation of Sydney Theatre Company’s premises at Wharf 4/5 by Hassell was recognised with the prestigious Sir John Sulman Medal for Public Architecture. Wharf 4/5 is the only project to have won the Sulman Medal twice.

The newly redeveloped Walsh Bay Arts Precinct is the result of $371 million investment by the NSW Government.

