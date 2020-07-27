Toga unveils Turner’s rejuvenating design for iconic Marrickville precinct

Developers Toga and the Danias Group have engaged Turner to design Wicks Place, with 272 apartments and over 2,300 square metres of boutique retail and commercial spaces.

The new community is part of the wider revitalisation of Marrickville’s Victoria Road Precinct which will create a thriving neighbourhood for residents to live, work and socialise. The new precinct creates connection between the established village centres of King Street, Newtown, Enmore, and Marrickville Road.

“At Wicks Place, we have drawn on Marrickville’s iconic industrial heritage and its strong culture to create a well-connected development for the community that enhances and celebrates the uniqueness of the area,” says Fabrizio Perilli, CEO at Toga.

“Wicks Place will lead the rejuvenation of the wider Victoria Road Precinct and enhance the residential character of the area, creating a vibrant neighbourhood for a modern urban lifestyle. The precinct will include the introduction of activated laneways, significant planned infrastructure, new retailers, cycleways and community spaces, reinforcing Marrickville’s identity as a highly sought-after place to live.”

The renaissance of the Victoria Road precinct, led by TOGA and Danias, will reinforce Marrickville as a cultural hub of the Inner-West with a vast array of local craft breweries, gin distillers, coffee shops, artisan food outlets, boutique music venues, friendly local pubs and a new creative arts centre.

“Our family have lived, worked and breathed in the area for over 40 years. We have long held a vision to create a contemporary precinct for the local community that will bring a unique experience to Marrickville,” said Angelo Angelopoulos, CEO of the Danias Group.

“Marrickville is going through a revival. People are seeking out the area as a place that has culture, vibrancy, creative spaces and modern living opportunities. Marrickville continues to be one of Sydney’s most searched and sought-after suburbs for property buyers and we believe that this demand will continue to grow,” Angelopoulos adds.

The building design will form a horseshoe shape with a podium park in the centre to take best advantage of environmental conditions, expansive views and the local surroundings; featuring large green spaces, BBQ areas and communal spaces for residents to socialise and enjoy nature.

Director at Turner, Stephen Cox, says, “Wicks Place is about celebrating all the great things about Marrickville. It's about creating a new place where residents and community want to be. The design connects to the adjoining Wicks Park with both the podium courtyard and the ground level retail stores opening out to embrace the open green spaces. New laneways and pedestrian pathways connect through to nearby streets and the local neighbourhood. Apartments are designed for entertaining, and with 2,300 square metres of convenient retail on the ground floor, Wicks Place is ideal to become a local meeting place.”

Construction will commence in the first half of 2021 and Wicks Place is set to be completed in 2023.

Image: Supplied