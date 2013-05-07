The Tinbeerwah Residence by Richard Kirk Architect is a carefully considered semi-rural retreat located on the Sunshine Coast which responds to the environment through the use of extensive wood panelling on the exterior and a streamlined roof.

The roofing reflects the clean lines of the building and a variety of materials have been carefully selected to maintain this aesthetic.

Richard Kirk Architect outlined the detail of the roofing design and construction.

"Single lengths of roof sheets were used to eliminate joints and lessen the potential for leaks, while large structural spans minimise columns, which meant the purlins were designed perpendicular to conventional roof design and the roofing is actually fixed to battens."

The metal decking selected for the roof is ‘spandek’ profile supplied by Lysaght while VM zinc and glass parapets are used to conceal the roof sheeting and rainwater goods from the ground. A consistent height datum tracks around the whole roof to provide clean and simple geometry.

The use of a siphonic guttering system concealed in the ceiling, enables downpipes to be hidden, further adding to the streamlined look.

The roof has also been utilised to increase energy efficiency as the architects explain.

"Zincalume finish was used to the concealed roof surface to reflect solar radiation. This minimises energy requirements for cooling the home in summer."

Roof gutters were custom fabricated from 1.2mm stainless steel with welded and ground joints. Flexible Proprietary expansion joints were used at regular centres to allow for thermal expansion. This was necessitated by the 36m overall length of the concealed eaves gutter.

"The shallow pitch of the roof allows clean lines to be maintained, as well as concealing the roof mounted services. The large single roof is the continuation of the ‘Queenslander’ vernacular," the architects added.

The general design of the building includes a palette of external materials consisting mainly of off-white cement render, zinc panels and Western Red Cedar cladding. The architect has chosen the materials in collaboration with the international client with the aim of allowing the building to age and improve over time.

In the internal space, bespoke New Guinea Rosewood timber joinery and Silver Ash timber panelling has been selected to provide warmth.