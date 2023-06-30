Showcasing the best in sustainable, environmentally-conscious design, the Sustainability Awards centres around the mantra of designing for a better future.

With that in mind, we believe that all architects, designers and suppliers should be given every chance to submit their works in order to be rightly celebrated for their efforts. In order to properly celebrate these efforts we speak of, Architecture & Design has officially extended entries into the 2023 Sustainability Awards to 14 July.

The 17th edition of the Sustainability Awards continues the longest-running tradition of its kind in the nation. We seek to reward the people, projects and products that are looking to make an environmental difference, at a time when emissions reduction is key to the future of our built environments.

Solutions to tackle greenhouse gas and embodied carbon emissions, the use of sustainable materials such as timber, the ingenuity of both experienced and novice architects and the brilliant innovation of those who specify products are all able to be properly rewarded via 17 categories, plus the Best of the Best, given to the outlying award winner of each year’s honours list.

The 2023 program will see the introduction of two new categories, Sustainable Small Practice and Hospitality & Tourism. Landscape/Urban, Interior Design and Editor’s Choice will now move into their second year of being a significant category within the awards program.

Given the magnitude of our 2023 program, the two week extension provided to built environment professionals will ensure we leave no stone unturned. Remember, you now have til Friday 14 July!

In the lead up to the closing date, its time to get those entries finalised, as this is an accolade and opportunity not to be missed.

To enter now, click here.

The 2023 Sustainability Awards & Summit will be held on Thursday 9 November at Allianz Stadium, Sydney.