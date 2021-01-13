Australia to get its first CLT & GLT plant

Australasian timber products manufacturer Timberlink, has announced plans to build a new plant to manufacture cross laminated timber (CLT) and glue laminated timber (GLT).

The new state-of-the-art softwood CLT and GLT manufacturing facility – the first of its kind in Australia – will be co-located with Timberlink’s recently upgraded softwood sawmill in Tarpeena, South Australia. The sawmill at the Tarpeena site currently employs over 200 people and contributes $150 million to the local economy.

Construction work will begin this year with the new plant scheduled to open in 2023. While a significant number of jobs will be created during the construction phase, the new manufacturing facility will initially provide 27 full-time permanent jobs, with the staff strength increasing to 50 once the plant achieves capacity.

The $59-million project in Tarpeena is supported by the South Australian State Government’s $2-million grant from the Regional Growth Fund.

South Australian Minister David Basham explained that the new plant will generate quality, long-term manufacturing jobs in the region, and will showcase the best of the timber industry, creating jobs and industry value for decades.

Timberlink gratefully acknowledges the District Council of Grant for their strong support and enthusiasm for the new facility to be located in Tarpeena. Mayor Richard Sage and Council supported the project and worked with Timberlink management to achieve this outcome for Tarpeena.

“CLT and GLT is the building material of the 21st century. The product is being embraced by leading architects, builders and designers, replacing concrete and steel in our cities with timber that stores carbon and is the ultimate renewable,” Timberlink’s chief executive officer, Ian Tyson said.

“Timberlink and the District Council of Grant share an excellent working relationship. We welcome Timberlink’s announcement to expand operations in Tarpeena, which brings new employment and demonstrates continued confidence in our local economy and timber industry,” Mayor Richard Sage said.

“The government’s Regional Growth Fund was established to unlock economic activity in our region and this is exactly what this will do,” Nick McBride MP said. “These are high tech, secure, modern manufacturing jobs, exactly the kind our regional communities are built on.”