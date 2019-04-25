Impressive program for Timber Offsite Construction 2019

An impressive line-up of speakers and topics will be the highlight of the upcoming Timber Offsite Construction 2019 conference in Melbourne this June. To be hosted at Melbourne’s Crown Promenade over two days, the conference and exhibition promises a rich program of presentations and panel discussions for delegates as well as an opportunity to experience the latest product innovations in timber construction.

The full program for the conference, which was released recently, brings together some of the most prominent global and local experts discussing the latest technologies and most pressing topics for the mass wood sector. With timber construction in the spotlight, the event is now being held at a larger venue to comfortably accommodate a record number of 400+ attendees.

Commenting on the increased interest in the conference and exhibition from building design and construction professionals, conference director Kevin Ezard said, “Timber Offsite Construction is a national event with a global forum. It is the only Australian event exclusively devoted to offsite timber construction and mass wood systems.

“Our program includes some of the world’s leading experts, along with highly respected local specialists, providing an overview on the pathway for offsite construction, building case studies and workshops on key topics.”

Speaker presentations on Monday 17 June will include:

David Chandler OAM, Adjunct Professor, Centre for Smart Modern Construction at Western Sydney University - What will the Australian construction industry look like by 2030?

Ralph Belperio, Built Environment Leader, Aurecon - How we will be constructing buildings in the future

Duncan Mayes, EGM Innovation & Emerging Business, Timberlink Australia - Wood products are the sustainable solution

George Konstandakos, Head of DesignMake, Lendlease - The future for commercial buildings using mass wood systems

Morning panel sessions on Tuesday 18 June will focus on several outstanding building projects utilising offsite timber construction systems, with key participants including developers, architects, engineers, builders, fabricators, and building materials suppliers.

Additionally, exhibitors from across the globe will display the latest products and systems for offsite timber construction and mass wood systems.

SmartStruct Solutions (a division of Tilling Timber) is again the Principal Partner following its successful involvement last year, and WoodSolutions is the Principle Supporter of the event.

For more information, or to register for the Timber Offsite Construction 2019 conference and exhibition (Early Bird save $100), visit the website.

Organised by Frame Australia, the Timber Offsite Construction Conference and Exhibition will take place on Monday 17 June and Tuesday 18 June 2019, at Melbourne’s Crown Promenade.