Thousands of ‘shovel-ready’ homes given the green light in Sydney’s North West

Over 3,000 new homes, a new primary school and an urban plaza in Sydney’s North West have all been given the green light by the NSW state government.

Planning and Public Spaces minister Rob Stokes says the approval for what is known as the ‘Ivanhoe Estate’ will transform an 8.2-hectare site on the corner of Herring Road and Epping Road.

“This approval paves the way for construction to begin on the first two residential buildings, which will deliver 740 new homes, with about one-third for social housing,” he says.

Once complete, Ivanhoe Estate in Macquarie Park will include:

3,300 new homes, including 950 for social housing, 128 affordable housing, and 273 seniors living homes;

2.8 hectares of open space including new parks, a skatepark and a playground;

A new primary school for 400 children and two childcare centres;

A town plaza, new shops, cafes and restaurants; and

A new road connecting Herring Road with Lyonpark Road, including a new bridge over Shrimptons Creek.

Construction of the Ivanhoe Estate will begin in October.

Image: NSW government.