Kellyville houses
Thousands of homes proposed for Kellyville and Bella Vista

New residential, retail and commercial development is proposed near the Kellyville and Bella Vista metro stations, including thousands of new homes.
Architecture News & Editorial Desk
30 Oct 2019 1m read View Author

Thousands-homes-proposed-Kellyville-Bella-Vista-1732011417.png

The two State Significant Development proposals also include subdivision, new parks and community facilities.

Kellville Station Precinct proposal

  • Between 1,410 and 1,804 new homes, five percent of which will be affordable housing. Includes apartments and terrace housing
  • Buildings from 7-50 metres high
  • Retail floor space
  • New parks
  • Public domain works

Bella Vista Station Precinct proposal

  • Between 2,905 and 3,822 new homes, five percent of which will be affordable housing. Includes apartments and terrace housing
  • Buildings from 7-68 metres high
  • Retail floor space
  • New primary school
  • New parks and public domain works
  • New community facilities

The Department of Planning, Industry and Environment is currently calling for feedback on the plans.

Image credit: Wikipedia

