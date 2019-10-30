Thousands of homes proposed for Kellyville and Bella Vista

New residential, retail and commercial development is proposed near the Kellyville and Bella Vista metro stations, including thousands of new homes.

The two State Significant Development proposals also include subdivision, new parks and community facilities.

Kellville Station Precinct proposal

Between 1,410 and 1,804 new homes, five percent of which will be affordable housing. Includes apartments and terrace housing

Buildings from 7-50 metres high

Retail floor space

New parks

Public domain works

Bella Vista Station Precinct proposal

Between 2,905 and 3,822 new homes, five percent of which will be affordable housing. Includes apartments and terrace housing

Buildings from 7-68 metres high

Retail floor space

New primary school

New parks and public domain works

New community facilities

The Department of Planning, Industry and Environment is currently calling for feedback on the plans.

Image credit: Wikipedia