Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
�The architecture of this building responds directly to the general typology of houses now found throughout its context and aims to counteract this in a positive way. The sculptural form is designed to direct views inwards and to the northern side of the
shareShare

Genteel design approach takes the edge off Brutalist-inspired Toorak home

A design collaboration between architecture studio Cera Stribley and interiors specialists AV-ID Design led to the construction of a Brutalist architecture-inspired home in the exclusive suburb of Toorak in Melbourne.
Architecture News & Editorial Desk
Architecture News & Editorial Desk

27 Jan 2021 2m read View Author

cerastribley_1.jpg

sharestar
The landscaped garden and swimming pool

1 of 5 slides

cerastribley_3.jpg

sharestar
The Toorak house features two living areas, four bedrooms, a study and an open-plan kitchen and dining space

1 of 5 slides

cerastribley_4.jpg

sharestar
The different wings envelop the site while allowing a view of the sprawling garden or the city from each room.

1 of 5 slides

cerastribley_5.jpg

sharestar
The Brutalist architecture-inspired home

1 of 5 slides

Thoughtful-design-approach-in-Brutalist-home-1732010481.png

sharestar

1 of 5 slides

A design collaboration between architecture studio Cera Stribley and interiors specialists AV-ID Design led to the construction of a Brutalist architecture-inspired home in the exclusive suburb of Toorak in Melbourne.

Cera Stribley and AV-ID Design were able to achieve the perfect balance between the Brutalist built form and the elegant interiors of this modern home. To address challenges such as the irregular shaped site and a six-metre drop, the architects opted for a floorplan that featured a grand foyer in the centre with various spaces of different volumes and function branching off from this point. The different wings envelop the site while allowing a view of the sprawling garden or the city from each room.

“The architecture of this building responds directly to the general typology of houses now found throughout its context and aims to counteract this in a positive way. The sculptural form is designed to direct views inwards and to the northern side of the site while maintaining privacy,” Cera Stribley explained.

The Toorak house features two living areas, four bedrooms, a study and an open-plan kitchen and dining space – all spread across three levels with a spiral staircase connecting the different floors. In addition to the landscaped garden and swimming pool, the house also features a rooftop terrace, providing the owners more outdoor space for relaxation or entertaining guests.

According to the architects, the entryway is designed to draw guests inside. The house affords views to the outdoors from all over: all rooms point to the north overlooking the swimming pool and out towards the city. Since the clients love to entertain, the kitchen and bar are specially designed to accommodate extra guests.

Photography: Derek Swalwell

  • Popular Articles
  • HVG Facades Whitepaper Multi-layered Walls ZINTL Edensor Gardens Hero
    Resources

    Multi-layered walls: Weatherproofing for rear ventilated facades

  • Brisbane 2032 is no longer legally bound to be ‘climate positive’. What about it's green legacy?
    Features

    Brisbane 2032 is no longer legally bound to be ‘climate positive’. What about it's green legacy?

  • Regenerative Now panel talk
    Industry News

    Climate Action Week 2025: Leading architects share their insights on regenerative design and more

  • PGH Bricks Melbourne Holocaust Museum Leo Showell KTA Morada-Ceniza Exterior.jpg
    Resources

    Case study: Melbourne Holocaust Museum, Melbourne, VIC

Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap