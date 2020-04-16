ThomsonAdsett’s sustainable neighbourhood centre

ThomsonAdsett is currently working with a private developer to design and deliver the most sustainable neighbourhood centre in the world – Shoreline Village.

The brief was to develop Australia's best neighbourhood shopping centre in every aspect, including tenant retention, environmental sustainability and engagement with the local community.

The long-term vision of the developer provided a unique opportunity to do things differently to what had ever been done before.

ThomsonAdsett's design is centred on creating a village atmosphere and a destination for people to visit.

The centre is currently targeting full Living Building Challenge (LBC) certification, which is the most ambitious sustainability certification system.

Among other requirements, the project is required to achieve 105% of annual energy use and 105% of annual water consumption. 15% of food consumed on-site is required to be grown on 15% of the site, views and daylight are to be provided for 95% of occupants, and construction materials must comply with the LBC Red List Handbook.

Certification is not awarded until targets are proven over a minimum of 12 months of continuous occupancy.

The 8,000m2 Redland Bay Neighbourhood Centre includes a full-line supermarket, specialty shops, dining precinct, services, medical centre, civic offices and a farmer’s market.