Australian property development company, Thirdi Group (Third.i) says it has achieved transformational outcomes in their operational processes following their transition to a new CRM platform a year ago.

With a portfolio that includes landmark projects such as Hume Place, Dairy Farmers Towers, Kurraba Residences and Balfour Place, Third.i has delivered several sustainable housing solutions across Australia.

However the slow upwards creep of construction costs are begining to bite. In one case, a 50% increase in construction costs over two years forced Third.i to ask the City of Newcastle to approve expanded plans to maintain project viability on its Merewether village development.

To help try and stave off these cost increases, and also to try and enhance their overall operational efficiency in a market that has become increasingly economically challenging, the company says it partnered with Unlatch in order to "provide significant benefits across their projects".

“This partnership has enabled us to streamline operations and focus more on delivering exceptional developments like Hume Place, where technology integration and customer-centric design are paramount,” says Luke Berry, director and co-founder of Third.i.

Hume Place

Tammy Clinch, head of marketing at Third.i. says "The system's transparency and functionality have helped drive interest and engagement in projects such as Muse Potts Point.”

Recently reported by Architecture & Design was Balfour Place, is another luxury apartment project in Lindfield, NSW developed by Third.i in conjunction with joint venture partner Phoenix Property Investors (PPI), has officially topped out with the completion of all structural works.

Designed by Rothelowman, Balfour Place is situated on Balfour Street amidst Lindfield's beautiful leafy setting, with the development offering residents the promise of luxury living combined with the charm of village life.

Muse Potts Point

Main image: Dairy Farmers Towers