Leading Australian property developer Third.i has collaborated with acquisition partner Toohey Miller to launch a new boutique residential project in Potts Point in inner-city Sydney.

Designed by WMK Architecture, Muse Potts Point is set to redefine luxury living in the suburbs in one of the city's oldest and most fashionable neighbourhoods. Muse will deliver 13 one-, two- and three-bedroom luxury apartments overlooking Sydney’s iconic skyline and featuring large living spaces with bespoke finishes.

The curated design by WMK will ensure the building’s facade reflects the architectural and natural heritage of the site, while the contemporary yet timeless render will blend seamlessly into the local Potts Point area. Wide-flowing terraces will amplify the sweeping views on select residences, and a communal rooftop will be part of the amenities, complete with a residents-only pool.

The interiors designed by architecture and interior design practice, Mathieson, will have rich artisan detailing and oak veneer cabinetry that seamlessly blend into the open living areas, while a floating limestone clad fireplace shapes an atmospheric place to retreat, entertain and live.

All the residences will be fitted out with high-end appliances including a Wolf induction cooktop, built-in microwave oven, and pyrolytic oven, a V-Zug fully integrated dishwasher, and a fridge and freezer by Sub Zero.

Muse Potts Point will also be the first development in Australia to be exclusively Viabizzuno, with the Italian lighting studio – the favoured lighting supplier to luxury fashion brands such as Chanel, Gucci and Valentino – providing all the lighting in the apartments.

According to Third.i co-founder & director Luke Berry, they worked with the council and responded to the needs of the local community to create a legacy project that will complement the area, limit impact to the neighbours, and support the growth of the suburb.

“We have brought together some of the best minds of design and architecture, to deliver something truly unique to Potts Point. Muse not only encapsulates the essence of the neighbourhood and suburb, but also presents stunning apartments that are skilfully designed to optimise the seamless integration of indoor and outdoor living spaces.

“We are thrilled to offer buyers an opportunity to secure their slice of boutique living in the heart of Potts Point. Residents will have effortless access to an array of amenities included in Potts Point's vibrant lifestyle, ensuring they can fully embrace the offerings of this dynamic neighbourhood.”

Phillip Mathieson, founder and design director of Mathieson, says, “We are delighted to be unveiling a design for Potts Point Muse that combines the very best of luxury and lifestyle. Through our approach of committed restraint and meticulous attention to detail, each boutique apartment has been designed to capture the essence of inner-city living, and beauty in simplicity.”

Located on Brougham Street, Muse Potts Point is within walking distance of the Royal Botanic Garden, the recently opened Sydney Modern Art Gallery, and the vibrant local dining and café scene. Residents will also enjoy easy access to local boutique shopping outlets and the stunning Sydney harbour waterfront.

Construction is scheduled to begin in late 2023 with completion expected by the end of 2025.