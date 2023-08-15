Third.I has announced that Decode will handle the construction of its CKDS Architecture-designed Dairy Farmers Towers projects, located in Newcastle’s CBD.

Comprising 180 luxe residences – 10 of which will be Specialist Disability Accommodation apartments – the project will feature a gym, swimming pool, sundeck, wine bar and cellar and a co-working space. The project will also re-imagine the heritage-listed, iconic glass milk bottle and clock towers as part of a pedestrianised, broader public art installation.

Decode captured Third.i’s attention on a competing development, Grande Pyrmont, while delivering its luxury townhouse project, Paragon of Pyrmont. The construction company has won Urban Taskforce Awards for its work on the likes of Grande Pyrmont Bay Estate and Burwood Grand.

“We were thoroughly impressed with the quality of the build at Grande Pyrmont, and we have wanted to work with Decode ever since,” says Third.i Co-Founder Luke Berry.

“After reviewing Decode’s projects within Sydney and the surrounding areas, we gained an understanding of the team's ability to deliver a quality product that all stakeholders were proud of.

“Today’s announcement marks the start of an exciting partnership that will see Dairy Farmers Towers brought to life for residents and the wider Newcastle community.”

Berry says Newcastle is a drawcard for first homebuyers, with three quarters of the project’s apartments already sold.

“From first home buyers through to downsizers, Newcastle has everything you could ever want in a city without the continuous hustle and bustle of major cities such as Sydney,” he says.

“Offering access to a great selection of bars, restaurants, large shopping centres and other lifestyle amenities, the region is the perfect option for those who still want a city life paired with a more peaceful lifestyle.”

Decode will be on site in the coming weeks upon completion of early works at Dairy Farmers Towers.