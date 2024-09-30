Work has officially begun on the transformative Muse Potts Point project in inner city Sydney, being developed by Third.i, in collaboration with acquisition partner Toohey Miller. The development is part of a larger $100-million revitalisation of Potts Point and its surrounds.

Designed by WMK Architecture with the interiors meticulously crafted by Mathieson Architects, Muse will feature 13 luxury boutique residences, including one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments. Spacious terraces offering sweeping views of the harbour and city skyline will be complemented by a communal rooftop featuring a residents-only pool and expansive vistas. Muse is conveniently located within walking distance of the Royal Botanic Garden, Sydney Modern Art Gallery, local dining spots, cafes, boutique shops and the scenic Sydney Harbour waterfront.

Continuing a collaboration spanning 15 years, NSW-based construction company Dilcara has once again been engaged by Third.i to deliver Muse Potts Point, with construction anticipated to complete by early 2026.

With Muse situated on Brougham Street in the vibrant fringe of Potts Point, the coveted Sydney suburb is poised for a monumental transformation, as it becomes the focal point of significant regeneration. New projects in the area including Third.i’s Muse will add a total of 35 new boutique residences across approved and proposed developments. These residences promise to provide access to everything Potts Point offers, from its vibrant food and beverage scene to the upscale boutiques lining Macleay Street, at a significantly lower cost per square metre compared to surrounding streets.

“Muse Potts Point, nestled in the heart of Sydney’s most vibrant location, is set to redefine urban living with its exceptional design and breathtaking views. We are excited to enhance the area’s iconic landscape and offer a unique lifestyle experience, blending sophistication with the dynamic spirit of Muse’s surroundings. We are thrilled to embark on this groundbreaking journey and we can't wait to bring this project to fruition,” says Third.i co-founder Luke Berry.

Recent data reveals that Eastern Sydney suburbs, including Potts Point, remain a drawcard for local buyers seeking premium properties in heritage locations with access to a variety of lifestyle amenities. Demand remains steady among prestige downsizers seeking their next home in Sydney’s East, with Potts Point gaining popularity due to its growth potential and local cultural offerings.[1]

[1]https://jasonboon.com.au/market-updates/april-2023-property-market-update-potts-point-and-sydneys-east