Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Think Brick assembles jury for 2022 awards
shareShare

Think Brick assembles jury for 2022 awards

Think Brick Australia has announced the jury for the 2022 edition of the Think Brick Awards with Smart Design Studio’s William Smart the Head Juror of an esteemed panel of designers.
Jarrod Reedie
Jarrod Reedie

09 Mar 2022 2m read View Author

Think-Brick-assembles-jury-for-2022-awards-1732009092.png

sharestar

1 of 1 slides

Think Brick Australia has announced the jury for the 2022 edition of the Think Brick Awards with Smart Design Studio’s William Smart the Head Juror of an esteemed panel of designers.

Comprising Smart, Catherine Rush of Rush Wright Associates, Jon Clements of Jackson Clements Burrows, Kerstin Thompson of Kerstin Thompson Architects, and Think Brick’s Group CEO, Elizabeth McIntyre, each juror is a strong advocate for passive design principles and environmentally sustainable architecture and design across a number of architectural sectors.

The theme ‘A time to build, a time to grow’ encourages designers to submit sustainable projects that have helped in creating a greener future.

“The Think Brick Awards have always encouraged architects to push boundaries in projects by reimagining the application of brick, block, paver and roof tile as pre-eminent and sustainable building solutions in contemporary architectural design. We look forward to continuing to see architects explore the unlimited possibilities of these sustainable materials in 2022,” says Elizabeth McIntyre, Group CEO, Think Brick Australia, CMAA & ARTA.

The Think Brick Awards offers a $10,000 cash prize for each of its six categories. All entries are complimentary, with architects and their practices encouraged to enter as many projects as they like.

Entries to the Think Brick Awards 2022 close 10 April, with the winners to be announced in August. For more details and to enter, please visit the Think Brick Awards website here.

Image: Pintrest

  • Popular Articles
  • Brisbane 2032 is no longer legally bound to be ‘climate positive’. What about it's green legacy?
    Features

    Brisbane 2032 is no longer legally bound to be ‘climate positive’. What about it's green legacy?

  • Regenerative Now panel talk
    Industry News

    Climate Action Week 2025: Leading architects share their insights on regenerative design and more

  • PGH Bricks Melbourne Holocaust Museum Leo Showell KTA Morada-Ceniza Exterior.jpg
    Resources

    Case study: Melbourne Holocaust Museum, Melbourne, VIC

  • Are you this year’s Editor’s Choice?
    Sustainability

    Are you this year’s Editor’s Choice?

Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap