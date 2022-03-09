Think Brick Australia has announced the jury for the 2022 edition of the Think Brick Awards with Smart Design Studio’s William Smart the Head Juror of an esteemed panel of designers.

Comprising Smart, Catherine Rush of Rush Wright Associates, Jon Clements of Jackson Clements Burrows, Kerstin Thompson of Kerstin Thompson Architects, and Think Brick’s Group CEO, Elizabeth McIntyre, each juror is a strong advocate for passive design principles and environmentally sustainable architecture and design across a number of architectural sectors.

The theme ‘A time to build, a time to grow’ encourages designers to submit sustainable projects that have helped in creating a greener future.

“The Think Brick Awards have always encouraged architects to push boundaries in projects by reimagining the application of brick, block, paver and roof tile as pre-eminent and sustainable building solutions in contemporary architectural design. We look forward to continuing to see architects explore the unlimited possibilities of these sustainable materials in 2022,” says Elizabeth McIntyre, Group CEO, Think Brick Australia, CMAA & ARTA.

The Think Brick Awards offers a $10,000 cash prize for each of its six categories. All entries are complimentary, with architects and their practices encouraged to enter as many projects as they like.

Entries to the Think Brick Awards 2022 close 10 April, with the winners to be announced in August. For more details and to enter, please visit the Think Brick Awards website here.

Image: Pintrest