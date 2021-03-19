Australia’s richest design awards program, Think Brick Awards invites architects and designers to the 2021 edition.

Fifteen years since it first began, Think Brick Awards continues to recognise architectural excellence and the ever-important contribution that architects, manufacturers, builders and bricklayers make in bringing outstanding built projects to life.

Featuring 5 main categories, a New Entrant category and a total prize pool of $60,000, the prestigious awards program continues its legacy of rewarding innovation and craftsmanship as well as recognising bricks, blocks, pavers and roof tiles as pre-eminent building materials. To date, more than 350 architects and designers have used this platform to showcase their built projects to the wider community.

New Entrant Award

The New Entrant category, introduced in 2018, encourages upcoming architects to participate, gain industry recognition and get a chance to win $10,000 in prize money. All architects and architectural studios entering the Think Brick Awards for the first time in any of the 5 main categories will automatically be considered for the New Entrant Award.

Theme

The theme for Think Brick Awards 2021 is ‘Elemental’ and is informed by a visual exploration of the four elements Earth, Air, Fire and Water, and how they contribute to, relate and interact with the built form.

Think Brick Australia Group CEO Elizabeth McIntyre says, “Every year I am delighted to see the way architects evolve their design concepts and work alongside manufacturers to push the limits of the raw materials and reimagine the buildings that make up the tapestry of our unique country.”

Main award categories:

Horbury Hunt Commercial Award

Commercial built projects that exemplify outstanding craftsmanship and innovation through the use of clay face bricks and pavers.

Horbury Hunt Residential Award

Residential built projects that exemplify outstanding craftsmanship and innovation through the use of clay face bricks and pavers.

Kevin Borland Masonry Award (in association with CMAA)

Projects that highlight the design potential of concrete masonry in commercial and residential built architecture.

Bruce Mackenzie Landscape Award (in association with CMAA)

Projects that highlight the unlimited possibilities of clay brick/pavers and concrete pavers in landscape design to enhance the quality of the built environment or public domain.

Robin Dods Roof Tile Excellence Award (in association with ARTA)

Commercial and residential built projects that exemplify outstanding craftsmanship and innovation through the use of concrete and terracotta roof tiles.

The winner of each category receives a $10,000 cash prize and each entry receives two complimentary tickets to the prestigious Gala Dinner on 12th August 2021 at the Crown Palladium in Melbourne to witness the grand reveal of this year’s winners and high commendations.

Entries close Wednesday 31st March 2021. For more information about Think Brick Awards 2021 and submissions, please visit the Awards page.